Paul Sullivan: The Cubs will finish their worst offensive season ever at Wrigley Field. Can they just blame it on 2020?

Rizzo noted Ian Happ, Willson Contreras and Jason Heyward have "carried us the whole year," and he said it was time for the four kings to pull their weight. They reminded each other how good they are in normal times _ and how good they still can be in the postseason.

"Knowing when our whole lineup comes together, we're really scary," Rizzo said. "We've seen Kris carry our team for a long stretch. We've seen Schwarber do it. We've seen Javy do it, and myself. ... A couple of us get hot and heat up at the right time, that's what it's all about."

Misery loves company, the saying goes. At least the four Cubs players can be satisfied knowing the team has won without them making significant offensive contributions. It says a lot about the team's pitching, of course, and the ability of Ross to get them to this point with so many key pieces in a season-long slump.

Baez, who is striking out in 33.5% of his at-bats with a .246 on-base percentage — the lowest of any qualified hitter — said the criticism doesn't matter, "no matter what you say, no matter what the situation is."

"It doesn't bother us when somebody says something you don't like," he said. "We take it and we make the adjustment as (necessary)."