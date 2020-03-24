Paul Sullivan: With no opening day to prepare for at Sox Park, ‘The Sodfather’ watches his field from home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"Our world is going to change," he said. "I don't know how, but things are just going to be different. After this is over, I can't see myself shaking hands or hugging everybody anymore."

Obviously baseball and all sports are the least of our concerns right now. Our priority should be practicing social distancing and flattening the curve.

Still, this baseball-free period has been tough on a lot of people, no matter where you live or what team you root for. It's particularly hard on Sox fans, who have been waiting years for a team they could rally around and looked at this season as the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel.

Thursday's opener was going to be the much-anticipated debut of prized rookie Luis Robert, Lucas Giolito's first opening-day start and the Sox debut of slugger Yasmani Grandal. Now the only reminder of what might have been will be the TV trucks camped outside the park on 35th Street, with reporters discussing the suspension of the baseball season because of the pandemic.

How long until it starts is anyone's guess. For those looking for any nugget of hope, the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal retweeted a post from the Lotte Giants of the Japanese League promoting the broadcast of team scrimmages. At least they're thinking baseball somewhere in this world.