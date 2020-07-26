Pirates manager Shelton argues through mask, gets 1st ML win against Cardinals

"I got a pretty severe beer shower," Shelton said. "I think anybody that knows me knows I'm (mad) we wasted that much beer."

Keller (1-0) faced St. Louis for the first time in his career. He gave up one run, two hits and three walks while striking out three. His only blemish came when Kolten Wong scored on Tommy Edman's infield single in the third inning.

He attributed some of his success to the lack of familiarity the Cardinals had with him.

"It's advantage-me because they haven't seen me, I haven't seen any of those guys in the minor leagues or Triple-A or anything like that," Keller said. "So the next time out I'll love to keep changing the game plan up on them and keep them on their toes."

Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson (0-1) gave up four runs, including two homers, in 4⅓ innings. Hudson lost for the first time in four career starts against the Pirates, and it was his first loss against an NL Central opponent after winning his previous five starts in 2019.

"They've been swinging a little bit early in the count lately, but it felt like after that, they kind of saw what I was I was trying to get them to swing at," Hudson said. "I just left a few pitches over and it kind of snowballed a little bit."

MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS