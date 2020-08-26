Podcast by Central Catholic graduate Lucas Smith analyzes the St. Louis Cardinals

COLUMBIA, Mo. — By giving back, Lucas Smith may be giving himself a leg up.
The 20-year-old Central Catholic High School graduate, who is a University of Missouri junior majoring in broadcast journalism, has set himself apart from many sports announcers by umpiring and refereeing youth baseball and basketball games.
Smith has found it handy to be able to explain things from an umpire's perspective during the Locked On Cardinals podcast he began Aug. 5.
Smith's roughly 20-minute segments analyzing the St. Louis Cardinals' most recent and next baseball games can by found on any internet podcasting service including Apple, Spotify and Google.
"A lot of people play high school baseball, but not a lot of people umpire, especially in the sports radio or sports podcasting profession," Smith said. "I think that allows me to break it down from a couple of different standpoints as a fan versus an umpire or even as a player. It gives me an extra set of eyes if you will."
Smith, the son of Central Catholic assistant girls basketball coach Mendy Smith, has been around sports his whole life, which has helped him launch his umpiring and officiating careers. He played baseball from childhood through his senior year of high school.
"I've always wanted to give back," he said. "I knew I couldn't get into coaching right away being young and going to school, so officiating and umpiring were the next best things for me. I've loved it."
At his first game refereeing basketball, Smith was so polished, a fellow ref asked if it was his second or third year.
"I've been around the game so often that it comes pretty easily to me," he said.
As a lifelong St. Louis fan, Smith has found podcasts to be a labor of love.
"I've had a lot of help from people along the way with this thing because it's part of a whole network of different podcasts of different teams," he said. "I've had a lot of help in crafting it.
"It's been fun kind of creating my own style. I've listened to different podcasts over the years. I've kind of put my take on Cardinal baseball and made the podcast my own."
Smith spends about a hour preparing for each episode, which he records in his apartment in Columbia, Mo., Monday through Friday with his own audio editing software, microphone and headset.
"The website I use to upload it is called Megaphone," said Smith, whose podcast has drawn as many as 500 listeners, but usually reaches 200 to 450. "I get paid based on how many people listen to my show."
A college friend helped Smith connect with the right person to get started.
"I got in contact with the boss of this network and interviewed," he said. "I thought it would be a really neat opportunity."
Smith hopes his podcast can be a stepping stone.
"It's a resume builder to be honest with you," he said. "I don't know how long I'll do it, if it will be a career-long thing or just a year or two."
Smith's dream job is to be a radio sports broadcaster. He's got one foot in the door thanks to a part-time job at a radio station in Moberly, Mo.
"I was able to call a decent amount of basketball games last season including post-season games," he said. "If and when high school sports happen, I will still be on the call there."
Smith found his calling in eighth grade when former Central Catholic athletic director Doug Atkins allowed him to be the public address announcer at freshmen basketball games and later junior varsity contests.
Recent years have found Smith on the mic at the State Farm Holiday Classic, Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball games and the Pantagraph All-Star Softball Game among other contests.
Smith's podcast occasionally includes guests, but when he goes solo, filling time is not an issue.
"I really do struggle to get all my content into a 15- to 20-minute time frame," he said. "I have a lot I want to share. So I'm happy this position came open without any requirement of a second host or a second host already there. A co-host might be something I explore in the future, or a regular guest, but right now I'm excited to develop it on my own."
With his rapid-fire delivery, Smith could easily transition into auctioneering. Other radio announcers have noticed.
"They've told me to slow down," Smith said.
Nothing was slower than the Cardinals' season when Smith began his podcast in the middle of the team's 17-day break caused by positive COVID-19 tests on the roster. He was worried the season might not resume.
"I only had to deal with it for four or five episodes and then I got into baseball, but definitely it was a concern on my mind that I've got to figure out what content I want to bring to the table if (the season ends)," he said.
With the Central Division-leading Chicago Cubs being a streaky club, Smith feels good about the Cardinals' chances.
"Their pitching has been the one thing that hasn't failed them all year for the most part," he said. "If they can get their offense at average, I really like their chances to win the division."
Looking ahead, Smith hopes fans email him at LockedOnCards@email.com. They can also find his show on Twitter at @LO_Cardinals or @ljfastball.
"I would love to interact with anybody who wants to listen to the show," he said. "As it grows, I want to get interaction more at the center of the show."
Contact Randy Sharer at (309) 820-3405. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_sharer
