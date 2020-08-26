Podcast by Central Catholic graduate Lucas Smith analyzes the St. Louis Cardinals

Smith's podcast occasionally includes guests, but when he goes solo, filling time is not an issue.

"I really do struggle to get all my content into a 15- to 20-minute time frame," he said. "I have a lot I want to share. So I'm happy this position came open without any requirement of a second host or a second host already there. A co-host might be something I explore in the future, or a regular guest, but right now I'm excited to develop it on my own."

With his rapid-fire delivery, Smith could easily transition into auctioneering. Other radio announcers have noticed.

"They've told me to slow down," Smith said.

Nothing was slower than the Cardinals' season when Smith began his podcast in the middle of the team's 17-day break caused by positive COVID-19 tests on the roster. He was worried the season might not resume.

"I only had to deal with it for four or five episodes and then I got into baseball, but definitely it was a concern on my mind that I've got to figure out what content I want to bring to the table if (the season ends)," he said.

With the Central Division-leading Chicago Cubs being a streaky club, Smith feels good about the Cardinals' chances.