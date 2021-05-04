3 Chicago Cubs players placed on injured list

The Chicago Cubs placed infielder Nico Hoerner and pitchers Jake Arrieta and Dan Winkler on the injured list Tuesday and replaced them with infielder Ildemaro Vargas and pitchers Kyle Ryan and Keegan Thompson.

Thompson will start Game 2 of a doubleheader against the Lois Angeles Dodgers, with Adbert Alzolay pushed back to Wednesday’s game.

Hoerner suffered a left forearm strain Sunday during a collision with Ian Happ. Arrieta had an abrasion on his right thumb in his last start, and Winkler has right triceps tendinitis. The moves of Arrieta and Winkler were retroactive to May 3.

Manager David Ross said none of the injuries are a big concern. Arrieta threw a bullpen Monday, but the Cubs didn’t want to push him until the thumb is healed. He’ll miss one start.

Ross had no update on Happ, who continued to get tested Tuesday after a rib contusion from being accidentally kicked by Hoerner on Sunday.

“Nico kicked him pretty hard in the ribs, if you watch the replay,” Ross said, adding the tests for potential concussion symptoms turned out OK.

Hoerner called it “the scariest baseball play I’ve been part of,” and said he was concerned with Happ’s health after the center fielder was taken off the field on a cart.