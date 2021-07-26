3 numbers that stand out from the Chicago Cubs’ series win against the Arizona Diamondbacks

The Chicago Cubs continue to try to block out outside distractions.

They took care of business over the weekend against the worst team in baseball, as they should even for a struggling team. On-field results can only distract so much, though, as the trade deadline draws closer with the Cubs (49-51) sitting in fourth place in the National League Central, 9 games back of first place.

Three numbers stand out from their series win versus the Arizona Diamondbacks.

6 ⅓

In his last start before Friday’s 3 p.m. CT trade deadline, right-hander Trevor Williams made a strong impression.

On Sunday, Williams made his second start and third appearance since coming off the injured list following an appendectomy that cost him all of June. His performance against the Diamondbacks was one of his best as a Cub, perhaps only bested by his last start in late May before his appendectomy. Williams tossed a season-high 6 ⅓ innings in Sunday’s win against the Diamondbacks. He was efficient, not walking a batter and scattering five hits. Williams pitched at least 6 innings without allowing a run for the first time since August 24, 2019 vs. the Cincinnati Reds when he was a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Williams’ success Sunday wasn’t a fluky result, even if it came against a bad team. He commanded his breaking stuff well to complement his fastball. His 16 curveballs generated two whiffs and six called strikes. Williams avoided putting himself in many bad counts. By getting ahead against hitters, they couldn’t sit on his fastball.

“He’s got such a unique fastball that if he’s able to throw his offspeed for strikes and hides that fastball to use a little bit later in the counts, I feel like that benefits him,” manager David Ross said.

Williams’ numbers haven’t been great this year. He owns a 5.06 ERA in 13 games (12 starts) with a 1.534 WHIP and 80 ERA+. But he has the best K% of his six-year big-league career (23.1%, up 4% from 2020) and 106 starts in the majors under his belt.

It will be interesting to see if a contending team looks to take a flier on Williams as a depth piece or possible upgrade for the back end of a rotation. If not, the Cubs have two more months to assess Williams, who is in his third and final year of arbitration in the offseason, and whether he has a role with the team in 2022.

240

When first baseman Anthony Rizzo smashed his solo homer in the first inning Sunday to go back-to-back with Kris Bryant, it was another milestone home run for the longtime Cub.

Rizzo’s 407-foot shot to right field represented his 240th career home run with the Cubs to move him past Aramis Ramirez for 6th-most in franchise history. It’s worth wondering how many more milestone moments he has in a Cubs uniform. The next one he’s approaching, which isn’t exactly a sexy statistic, is sitting 13 total bases away from tying Frank Schulte for 12th place as a Cub.

Really, those types of numbers highlight how long Rizzo has been so good with the Cubs. You don’t move up a team’s all-time statistical leaderboards without prolonged success in a variety of areas. His back-to-back homers with Bryant felt like one of those “savor this while you can” moments for Cubs fans with trade deadline uncertainty.

Even if the Cubs don’t move any of their three stars and impending free agents, it’s unlikely the front office will look to re-sign them all in the offseason. So, these final four games of the homestand stand as a possible last hurrah for key members of the Cubs core. Rizzo’s homer Sunday could be one of his last in a Cubs uniform.

26

When right-hander Keegan Thompson allowed only one run in the final three innings of Friday’s 8-3 victory against the Diamondbacks, he picked up a save for his performance.

In the process, Thompson, at 26 years, 132 days old, became the youngest Cub to record a save of more than an inning since Rafael Dolis (24 years, 108 days) on April 27, 2012 at Philadelphia.

It highlights how versatile the rookie has been for Ross. Over 26 appearances this year, Thompson has pitched anywhere from ⅓ to 3 ⅔ innings in those outings, with one of them being a start.

Thompson, a third-round pick of the Cubs in 2017, has a 2.27 ERA with 21 walks and 41 strikeouts in 39 ⅓ innings this year. He’s limited opposing hitters to a .203 average. Thompson’s work out of the Cubs bullpen has provided valuable big-league experience and displayed his adaptability; in the minors, he solely was used as a starting pitcher in 2018 and 2019.

The Cubs could look to stretch out Thompson at some point, like they have with left-hander Justin Steele, and give him a look in the rotation to figure out how he fits into their pitching staff beyond this season. Regardless, Thompson is gaining important experience out of the bullpen and showing how his stuff can be successful against big-league hitters.

