3 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs’ series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Chicago Cubs would have liked to turn their combined no-hitter into positive momentum.

Instead, the Cubs’ no-no in their series-opening win Thursday at Dodger Stadium became the precursor to losing the rest of the four-game set. Now they must get back on track in Milwaukee against the division-leading Brewers.

Here are three takeaways from their trip to Los Angeles.

1. Willson Contreras got drilled on his hand was a scary moment — and a reminder of his value to the Cubs, who are thin in backup catcher depth.

Taking a fastball off the hand doesn’t feel good. And at that velocity, there are always concerns about a broken bone.

Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly hit Willson Contreras on his left hand with a 98 mph pitch in the sixth inning of Friday’s loss. After getting checked out on the field, Contreras stayed in and finished the game — and then was in the lineup the final two games of the series, too.

Contreras is a workhorse, and that reliability is especially valuable given the Cubs’ backup catcher issues. They need Contreras to stay healthy to be one of the best all-around catchers while also making sure they don’t grind him down. His 540 ⅔ innings behind the plate are easily the most of any MLB catcher. With the Cubs trailing 7-1 heading into the final innings Sunday, Ross removed Contreras and Kris Bryant to give them a breather.

“I’m very thankful for the starting catcher we have, to say the least,” Ross said over the weekend. "I constantly communicate about (his workload) and we’ve talked through this scenario coming up with a 10-game stretch with an off day in there that we’re trying to map that out to take care of his body. I try to listen to that daily.”

The Cubs are already on their fourth backup catcher this season.

Austin Romine (left wrist sprain) is on the 60-day injured list and out indefinitely. They designated Tony Wolters for assignment May 19 to open a roster spot for P.J. Higgins. However, Higgins’ first big-league call up only lasted three weeks. He will have right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery within the next couple weeks and is out for the season. Jose Lobaton, 36, is in the majors for the first time since 2018. The only other catcher on the Cubs’ 40-man roster is prospect Miguel Amaya, who is currently on the minor-league injured list at Double A as he rehabs a right forearm strain.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Cubs look for an external upgrade before the trade deadline to spell Contreras a little more frequently as the summer progresses.

2. After his worst start of the season, Adbert Alzolay showed a mature approach to his performance.

Sunday’s performance marked the first true dud from rookie Adbert Alzolay, not counting his blister-affected start earlier this month in San Diego.

Inevitably a pitcher is going to have a bad game, at least for anyone not named Jacob deGrom. For Alzolay, that happened Sunday at Dodger Stadium. He couldn’t command any pitches, and the Dodgers made him pay — scoring six runs (four earned) off the right-hander in three innings to tie his injury-limited outing versus the Padres as his shortest of the season.

The Cubs need Alzolay to pitch well and boost an inconsistent lineup with his dynamic stuff, but this is still a learning year for the 26-year-old. How he responds with his between-start work and bounces back will be valuable.

Alzolay wants to trash the start in Los Angeles and look ahead.

“In my personal opinion, there is no good takeaways that I can take off this game because my body was completely off — I couldn’t find (my command),” he said. “So, just move on from this one and keep working for the next one.”

That approach shows some maturity from Alzolay, something he acknowledged too. Mentally, he’s not going to dwell on the outing, one he might have in the past. Not this time.

“There is nothing else you can do about it,” he said.

3. As the Cubs near the end of their June gauntlet, they need to put a three-game skid behind them and finish strong.

June always loomed as a month that would challenge whether the Cubs are the real deal, particularly after a strong May that moved them to the top of the division.

Now they arrive in Milwaukee for a three-game series beginning Monday trying to ensure the Brewers, winners of five straight, don’t build on their three-game division lead. The Cubs are 12-13 in June, having played seven series against teams with winning records. With that comes tough pitching, reflected in their offensive production that has too often relied on the long ball to score runs. The Cubs struck out 16 times Saturday and 15 times Sunday.

Their efforts to grind through this month of games will take a hit if the results from the Dodgers series carry over to Milwaukee and into July.

“I think we’re doing a hell of a job weathering the storm of playing against good teams and whatnot but also playing the tough part of our schedule,” outfielder Jason Heyward said Saturday. “June is tough and we’re coming to the end of that pretty soon. ... We know that’s the nature of the beast with our schedule.

“Teams are going to have ups and downs throughout the year. Right now, I’m liking the way we’re weathering this.”

