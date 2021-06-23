3 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs’ series split with the Cleveland Indians

The Chicago Cubs’ 10-game trip starts in Los Angeles with a four-game series against the Dodgers Thursday.

With the Cubs off Wednesday, it’s time to break down their quick two-game set against Cleveland ahead of a challenging road trip.

1. David Ross balances the short-term need to win with a big-picture approach to player health.

Nobody would blame Ross or any manager for wanting to keep their star players in the lineup every day. It’s not exactly common for players to appear in every game over a 162-game slate, a feat only five big-leagues players accomplished in 2019. So Ross had an eye on the coming weeks when he didn’t put first baseman Anthony Rizzo in the lineup Tuesday.

Ross wanted to give Rizzo consecutive days of rest thanks to Wednesday’s off day. The Cubs ultimately didn’t need Rizzo’s bat in their 7-1 win Tuesday. By giving Rizzo a break, Ross envisions being able to ride him for a longer stretch at some point in the season.

Ross felt he could still put together a good lineup without Rizzo, citing Rafael Ortega’s at-bats lately and what he felt was a good matchup for Patrick Wisdom, who homered in the game.

“I’d love him to play 162 and he’d probably like to if his body could handle it, but we’ve got to find moments to rest guys,” Ross said.

“I don’t want to break anybody. I want to make sure these guys are fresh. It’s a long season. If it was August or September and we were on that push we’d probably pencil him in there with an off day the next day.”

2. A mind-boggling stretch comes to an end for the Cubs’ high-leverage relief trio.

It no secret that the Cubs’ success nearly three months into the season centers largely around their bullpen, namely the three relievers at the backend: right-hander Ryan Tepera, left-hander Andrew Chafin and closer Craig Kimbrel.

After Chafin threw up zeros in the seventh of Tuesday’s victory, Tepera surrendered a run in the eighth, but escaped what could have been a more damaging inning. Cleveland loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth as the Cubs led 5-0, but Tepera got out of it allowing only one run. Navigating that situation is a reminder of how good the bullpen has been this year, especially the Cubs’ high-leverage trio.

The eighth-inning run snapped a combined 50 ⅓ consecutive scoreless innings streak by Tepera, Chafin and Kimbrel. That level of dominance can help cover up a team’s other flaws and get them through stretches where other areas of the roster are underperforming. The Cubs record likely looks a lot different (aka worse) this month without those three relievers locking down any late lead.

“You get even in to the sixth inning with a lead you feel really, really good about it with these guys coming out in the back end,” starter Kyle Hendricks said. “I mean, what (that trio) have done this year is just unbelievable, the numbers they’re putting up.”

3. As they embark on a 10-game trip to close out a brutal June, the Cubs’ approach to the impending trade deadline will come into focus.

Despite an 11-10 record in June, the Cubs still sit in first place in the division, sharing the spot with the Milwaukee Brewers.

On one hand, their standing could be viewed as a lost opportunity to put distance more between themselves and the rest of the division after coming into the month winning 12 of their last 15 games and holding a ½-game lead over St. Louis and 1½ over Milwaukee. But the Cubs are fortunate the rest of the division hasn’t played well in June either to help them keep hold of first place as they try to get the offense back on track.

“It’s important to recognize that it is up and down, it’s just a way of baseball,” Kris Bryant said. “You go up and down and it means you’re living, when it’s flat it means you’re dead. I mean, it’s as simple as that. So you ride the waves and realize that, hey, it’s not always gonna go your way, keep your head up, come out ready to play.”

Road series against the Dodgers, Brewers and Cincinnati Reds in an 11-day span in July will provide some clarity for the Cubs front office.

Adbert Alzolay and Hendricks showed the strength of the starting staff against Cleveland, but there are still major questions surrounding the collective rotation. The Cubs need to continue to get healthy offensively; Nico Hoerner could begin a rehab assignment at some point in the next 10 days. They need more consistent output and to recapture their May production.

This next stretch could be telling for the direction the team takes at the deadline.

