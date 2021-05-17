3 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs’ series win vs. the Detroit Tigers

The Chicago Cubs are in a 28-game stretch with only 10 home games.
They need to find a way to win road series during this challenging part of their schedule, and their weekend series in Detroit helped them move past a tough series in Cleveland. Behind eight-plus innings from Kyle Hendricks, who carried a shutout into the ninth, the Cubs secured a series win with a 5-1 victory Sunday.
The three-game set against the Tigers featured more highs than lows as they head into a four-game series against the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, where they square off against a familiar face Monday in left-hander Jon Lester.
Here are three takeaways from the Tigers series.
1. As Kyle Hendricks continues to trend up and rack up called strikes, Trevor Williams’ struggles persist.
Tigers hitters appeared clueless on how to combat Hendricks’ sinker for most of Sunday’s game.
Hendricks pitched like an ace in going eight-plus innings and allowing only one run, which scored with reliever Dan Winkler on the mound courtesy of a replay review. Hendricks tallied 19 called strikes with his sinker, part of a career-high 30 called strikes overall.
Cubs manager David Ross pointed to Hendricks’ zero walks, a sign of him feeling good and in sync with his mechanics.
“He’s pretty much around the zone and makes guys earn it,” Ross said.
Hendricks gave catcher Willson Contreras a shout-out for his framing and pitch calling. After a rough April, Hendricks has consistently generated weaker contact in his last three outings.
“I just did so much better job moving in and out, changing speeds and staying out of the way,” Hendricks said. “I made a lot more good pitches today, felt so much more like myself. Out front, really getting my fastball down with sink, especially my glove side. So once I have that, then I can move the ball around like I like normally do and you get some calls like that.”
Two days ago, Hendricks finally had the feel he wanted and could see the angle on his fastball. It translated into Sunday’s outing.
“Home plate felt like it was a little bit closer to me, not so far away, so when I start getting that visual, then I start to just trust my stuff so much more,” Hendricks said. “It gives you more confidence coming in. It’s a big turning point.”
If only the entire Cubs rotation could get on a roll for a stretch. While Hendricks and Zach Davies continue to head in the right direction, rookie Adbert Alzolay keeps flashing nasty stuff and Jake Arrieta returned to his pre-cut form off the injured list, right-hander Trevor Williams is scuffling.
His ERA sits at 6.27 through eight starts after failing to pitch into the third inning during Saturday’s loss to the Tigers. Detroit walked twice and recorded four hits off Williams, leading to three runs. Although the Cubs erased the deficit and went ahead in the third, Williams’ inconsistencies this month are a step back from his opening month, when he posted four starts of at least five innings and two runs or fewer.
Williams hasn’t pitched more than four innings in May, with his start earlier this month in Cincinnati lasting only 2⅔ innings. The Cubs want to avoid straining the bullpen every time Williams takes the mound. Despite a career-best 23.4% strikeout rate, Williams’ 11.4% walk rate is also the highest of his career — more than 3% higher than his next-worst season (2020).
Ross spoke with Williams before Sunday’s game and expects him to make his next start, which aligns for Thursday’s series finale against the Nationals. Ross described it as a really good conversation, discussing in part Williams’ frustrations about not being able to execute what he wants to do.
“I’ve got a ton of respect for Trevor,” Ross said, “and told him my thoughts on (Saturday) and where we grow and trust and what I see in my experiences that I rely on and some of the decisions that I have to make.”
2. Ian Happ’s performance against a left-hander was a great sign as he looks to get on track after his IL stint.
Over the course of his big-league career, the switch-hitting Happ hasn’t logged a ton of plate appearances against left-handers, recording two-thirds fewer batting right-handed in five seasons with the Cubs compared with his left-handed plate appearances.
Happ came into Sunday’s game 2-for-19 with no extra-base hits versus lefties this season. But he was locked in against Tigers left-hander Matthew Boyd, going 3-for-3 off the Detroit starter with an RBI double and a solo home run. Happ felt he swung the bat well Saturday — his first game off the injured list — and hit balls hard despite having nothing to show for it in the hit column.
He doesn’t believe there was any carry-over to the right side of the box from his lefty at-bats Saturday beyond general confidence.
“I wish it did more,” he said. “I wish the good ones from one side crept to the other side. ... As far as the small sample from the right side goes, a day like that obviously helps skew the numbers from earlier, probably as unlucky as they were in some of those windy days at Wrigley.”
Even so, the Cubs will take those quality right-handed at-bats from Happ, whom the team needs to produce more consistently. The Cubs lineup is deeper when Ross can slot Happ into the leadoff spot, where he sets up their big hitters. His mix of speed and power is a valuable combination.
Happ’s speed and aggressive play paid off in the third inning Sunday when he scored from second on Kris Bryant’s forceout. Bryant beat the throw to first to prevent an inning-ending double play. Happ never stopped running, easily beating first baseman Jonathan Schoop’s off-target throw home.
Happ perfectly read the slow-developing play.
“KB is really quick down the line,” Happ said. “A lot of people underestimate how fast he is down the line. That’s one of those ones where, if you just keep running and don’t hesitate at all, you’ve got a good chance to force what is a really tough play for the first baseman there.”
3. With Alec Mills on the IL, Tommy Nance is the next minor-league pitcher to get a shot.
The Cubs will be without do-it-all pitcher Mills for at least 10 days. He went on the IL before Sunday’s game with a lower back strain.
Mills came out of Saturday’s game stiff, and Cubs trainers didn’t want him to push it when it’s still early in the season. Mills’ absence creates another chance for a minor-league pitcher to show what he can do at the big-league level. The Cubs selected right-hander Tommy Nance’s contract from Triple-A Iowa, and he’s another reliever Ross envisions getting significant outs.
Nance, 30, signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs in February 2016. His first appearance will represent his major-league debut.
“The breaking stuff’s real,” Ross said. “Saw him in spring training, liked what we saw. This is an exciting arm, the velocity’s upticked in the time off and he started off the season really well.”
Nance joins right-hander Keegan Thompson and left-hander Justin Steele in getting an early look. Ross said it’s possible Thompson will start again for the Cubs this year, but it’s “not really on the radar at this moment.” The organization wants to set up everybody for success while also doing what’s best for the team.
“(Thompson’s) value is appreciated where he’s at right now,” Ross said. “But we’ll continue to see how the season evolves, and we’ve got to make sure that we also keep starting depth in some form or fashion.”
Like Thompson, Ross likes Steele’s role out of the bullpen. He has shown he can successfully navigate situations with runners on base and bounces back when he runs into trouble.
In Saturday’s outing in relief of Mills, Steele walked the first batter he faced to put runners at first and second, then gave up an RBI double to Schoop that gave the Tigers the lead. Steele, though, struck out Harold Castro to strand two runners in scoring position. The Cubs reclaimed the lead in the fifth, and Steele returned to to toss a scoreless bottom of the inning.
“We have a lot of confidence in those two guys,” Ross said. “I’m definitely not ruling anything out for either one of them. But right now we’re going to continue to ride them out of the bullpen.”