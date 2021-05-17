3 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs’ series win vs. the Detroit Tigers

“The breaking stuff’s real,” Ross said. “Saw him in spring training, liked what we saw. This is an exciting arm, the velocity’s upticked in the time off and he started off the season really well.”

Nance joins right-hander Keegan Thompson and left-hander Justin Steele in getting an early look. Ross said it’s possible Thompson will start again for the Cubs this year, but it’s “not really on the radar at this moment.” The organization wants to set up everybody for success while also doing what’s best for the team.

“(Thompson’s) value is appreciated where he’s at right now,” Ross said. “But we’ll continue to see how the season evolves, and we’ve got to make sure that we also keep starting depth in some form or fashion.”

Like Thompson, Ross likes Steele’s role out of the bullpen. He has shown he can successfully navigate situations with runners on base and bounces back when he runs into trouble.

In Saturday’s outing in relief of Mills, Steele walked the first batter he faced to put runners at first and second, then gave up an RBI double to Schoop that gave the Tigers the lead. Steele, though, struck out Harold Castro to strand two runners in scoring position. The Cubs reclaimed the lead in the fifth, and Steele returned to to toss a scoreless bottom of the inning.