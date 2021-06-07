4 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs’ wild weekend in San Francisco

A dugout spat between Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras, the overreliance on the bullpen due to short outings by the starters, and a conspicuous lack of offense in the late innings were the most glaring issues in the Chicago Cubs’ four-game series with the San Francisco Giants.

Rizzo said he and Contreras have resolved their problem, but all eyes will be on the starters and the offense in the upcoming series in San Diego, looking for signs of improvement.

Here are four takeaways from a wild weekend where the Cubs lost three of four at beautiful Oracle Park, one of the best atmospheres in baseball and home to one of the more progressive organizations in baseball.

1. With Wisdom comes knowledge.

Before Patrick Wisdom, the last Cubs player with six home runs in seven games was Ian Happ, who actually hit his six homers in six games from Aug. 29-Sept. 5, 2020.

“I’m going to go back and watch the video of that and try and recreate it,” Happ said.

Wisdom is the third player in history with seven home runs in his first eight starts. He’s hitting .435 (10-for-23) in a seven-game stretch with six homers and 9 RBI. Happ hit .480 (12-25) with six homers and 9 RBI in his six-game stretch last year.

They still pale in comparison to Sammy Sosa in June 1998, when he had a seven-game stretch with nine home runs and 14 RBI from June 15-21. Sosa wound up hitting a record 20 home runs that June on his way to 66 home runs.

What’s it like to be in a zone like that?

“It’s just one of those times, different guys hit it throughout the course of the year,” Happ said. “You get in a groove where you’re seeing the ball really well you’re making great decisions and everything you touch goes out of the park. That’s a powerful position to be in. I think we have guys on this team at different points that have all done that.”

Happ mentioned Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Báez.

“Those guys all get hot and hit five homers in a week and carry the team,” Happ said. “That’s why we’ve have so much success. This lineup is deep and at any point a guy can carry the team for a week or two weeks.”

2. Say it loud: Vaxxed and Proud.

The Giants are one of the more proactive MLB teams in advising fans to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The team painted the message “Vax Up!” on the field in front of the visitors’ dugout at Oracle Park and played a video on the giant outfield board before every game this series featuring San Francisco celebrities and politicians telling fans to get their shots.

The Cubs are still following the original COVID-19 protocols because they are one of eight teams that haven’t met the 85% threshold for fully-vaccinated Tier One members. Twenty teams are fully vaccinated, and two others will be considered fully vaccinated in another week — allowing for relaxed protocols. President Jed Hoyer said recently the Cubs were not close to reaching the 85% mark.

When one Cubs player who is rumored to be against the vaccine came to the plate for the first time Sunday, a heckler yelled: “Get vaxxed.”

The Giants also celebrated Pride Day Saturday, and wrapped the palm tress surrounding the Willie Mays’ statue in the rainbow colors of the Pride flag before the series.

A wedding proposal that ended in a kiss between two women was displayed on the video board between innings Thursday and received a loud ovation. The Giants also displayed messages for “Black Lives Matter” and “Stop AAPI Hate” multiple times during the series.

3. Looking ahead to the Cards.

Manager David Ross has not announced any changes in his rotation plans, but with an off day Thursday, he’ll have the option of skipping over Kohl Stewart and sending Kyle Hendricks, Adbert Alzolay and Kyle Davies out against the St. Louis Cardinals in the three-game series at Wrigley Field.

It makes sense. The Cubs can’t afford another short start in the opener of the series and taxing the bullpen the rest of the series — and Hendricks has the best chance of pitching six or seven innings.

While the bullpen has performed well to date, early exits by Davies, Jake Arrieta and Stewart in the Giants series forced Ross to overwork some of his middle relievers, though setup man Andrew Chafin and closer Craig Kimbrel were both rested and effective in Sunday’s 4-3 win. The Cubs are hoping Justin Steele and Alec Mills can soon return from the IL and give the pen some fresh arms that can go multiple innings if needed. Mills is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in three starts, giving up 14 hits over 11 2/3 innings.

Wrigley Field is expected to be packed all three games with the ballpark at 100% capacity for the first time, with nationally televised night games on tap Saturday ( Fox Sports) and Sunday ( ESPN). Rooftop tickets for the series reportedly were selling for $250 last week. It’s the first invasion of Cardinals fans since the end of the 2019 season — and the unofficial reopening of the city from COVID-19-related regulations.

4. The ring is the thing.

Ben Zobrist proudly displayed his 2016 World Series ring in a photo sent to the Tribune Sunday, proving he still has it in possession after an auction house inaccurately announced the ring was for sale.

The Cubs have been trying to get Zobrist back in the organization in some capacity, and after further evidence that he was one of the most popular players from the 2016 champions, look for them to continue those efforts this summer. One potential drawback is that Zobrist lives in Nashville and is raising his three children during divorce proceedings, so he may not have time to make a commitment to the Cubs.

Meanwhile, another Cubs World Series ring was on display at Oracle Park this weekend. According to the Athletic, Rob Harris, the father of Giants general manager Scott Harris, wore Scott’s World Series ring to the ballpark for a game.

Scott Harris, the protégé of former Cubs president Theo Epstein, said he gave the ring to his dad.

“He’s a lifelong Cubs fan, and we have the same birthday,” Scott told The Athletic. “I gave him my ring for his birthday. So every day he turns on the baseball game and puts on his Cubs World Series ring with 108 diamonds on the front and his last name on the side of it.”

