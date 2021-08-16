4 takeaways from the Chicago White Sox-New York Yankees series

After winning the opener of their three-game series with the New York Yankees in thrilling fashion in the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, the Chicago White Sox dropped the next two games at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Here are four takeaways from the series.

1. The series had a playoff-type atmosphere.

Dylan Cease got a taste of the postseason last year, pitching in relief during the American League wild-card series against the Oakland Athletics.

He sensed some of that intensity during the series against the Yankees.

“We’re locked in every pitch, and I think they are too,” Cease said Saturday after the Sox lost 7-5 in 10 innings. “We can definitely feel that.”

All three games produced close results with big late-inning hits.

“You know it’s going to be a battle,” Sox outfielder Andrew Vaughn said Sunday. “Two good teams going against each other, and I feel like every game was a lot of playoff atmosphere. We had full crowds and it was a tough battle.”

The Yankees scored four runs in the top of the ninth in Thursday’s Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. The Sox responded with a game-winning two-run home run by shortstop Tim Anderson for a 9-8 win.

Saturday saw the Sox force extra innings on first baseman José Abreu’s game-tying solo home run with two outs in the ninth. The Yankees scored three in the 10th and held on for the 7-5 win.

The Sox couldn’t complete a ninth-inning rally Sunday, falling 5-3 in the series finale.

The Yankees series began a tough stretch against playoff contenders for the Sox. It’s a good time to see how the AL Central leaders measure up against some of the best in other divisions.

With the A’s, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays next on the schedule, expect more tight games to come.

2. Tim Anderson picked up his teammates.

Anderson won a batting title in 2019. He earned a Silver Slugger award in 2020.

He added a major moment on the national stage to that resume with Thursday’s walk-off two-run homer in the Field of Dreams game.

The Sox shortstop made the All-Star team for the first time in his career this season, but he didn’t get the opportunity to bat. Thursday, he stood out in another signature MLB event.

“A lot of guys wanted me to get an at-bat (in the All-Star Game),” Anderson said Thursday. “Sometimes things don’t work out the way you want them to. You have to keep pushing.

“To be able to come here and walk it off, it’s a great moment for me. I’ll forever cherish this moment and be thankful for it.”

The Sox were definitely thankful for Anderson’s big hit after surrendering a three-run lead in the top of the inning. It was the definition of picking up a teammate.

“We can help each other,” said Sox bench coach Miguel Cairo, who filled in as manager Thursday. “Our offense did their part and it was kind of cool that TA hit that homer to win the game.”

3. The Sox are confident Liam Hendriks is fine.

Hendriks has been one of the top closers in baseball, but the right-hander had a rough stretch against the Yankees.

He surrendered a pair of two-out, two-run home runs in the ninth inning of Thursday’s Field of Dreams game. And Saturday he allowed three runs, two earned, in the 10th inning, including a two-run homer by Joey Gallo.

“I think the corn game, he probably got amped up and was beyond himself,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said Sunday. “(Saturday) he came in in a tie game and not a save situation. He was in a save situation in Iowa. It’s just a different mentality.”

Hendriks leads the AL with 26 saves in 32 opportunities. La Russa pointed to the different scenarios in which Hendriks has been called on to get the job done.

“The one that’s come up a lot, which is a normal one, you’ve got a one-run lead, you get three outs in the ninth inning and quite often you’re facing 3-4-5, 4-5-6, and he’s gotten three outs,” La Russa said. “Boom, boom, we win.

“The other one is that he’s been asked to pitch and nail down a game where there’s not a save on the line. You take that one factor out of a lot of closers, and they’ll come out there and they just don’t amp it up and pretty soon there’s a couple guys on base and they don’t have a good outing. There’s been at least two or three times that I’ve called down there and said, ‘Look, we can’t mess around because if we try to finesse somebody with the three-hitter (minimum), the inning could get away, so you need to come out there.’ And he’s come out there and just boom, boom.

“And last but not least, two six-out saves. If you don’t get the first three quickly, you might not have it for the ninth, right? That’s the same guy that the last two times has given up. That’s the same guy. I think the first day he was just flying high, trying to go crazy. (Saturday) he got ahead of (Aaron) Judge and then missed with his slider, which happens. And he actually made a pretty good pitch and the guy is so strong, he lined it when he got the ball in on him. Long story short, he’s fine.”

4. José Abreu picked the perfect time to climb the record books.

In a series filled with clutch hits, Abreu moved up in the Sox record book with his game-tying solo home run with two outs in the ninth inning Saturday.

It was the 222nd home run of Abreu’s career, which moved him into third on the Sox all-time list behind Frank Thomas and Paul Konerko. He surpassed Hall of Famer Harold Baines.

“I am happy for this new mark I just reached,” Abreu said in a statement Sunday. “It wasn’t something I ever imagined, but my hard work and my family support as well as the help of my teammates and the White Sox made this possible.

“I really feel humble seeing my name along or around a Hall of Famer like Harold Baines, who is a true gentleman, a great human being and a person that represents as well as anybody in the White Sox organization.”

Baines congratulated Abreu in a statement.

“It is very well-earned and speaks to his impact on this organization,” Baines said. “As all of us know, José is a great person and a great baseball player. The respect is truly mutual. This has been a fun White Sox season to watch, so let’s all hope José continues to add to his total down the stretch.”

Abreu has been on a roll this month, slashing .346/.393/.750 with six home runs and nine RBIs in 13 games.

