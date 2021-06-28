4 takeaways from the Chicago White Sox-Seattle Mariners series

Here are four takeaways from the series at Guaranteed Rate Field in which the Chicago White Sox lost two of three games against the Seattle Mariners.

1. Sunday added to a tough June for José Abreu.

A tough June took a painful turn for Abreu Sunday when the first baseman was hit by a pitch and exited in the sixth inning with a bruised left knee.

X-rays were negative for a fracture and he is day to day, the Sox said.

To say the Sox are banged up would be a major understatement.

Outfielders Eloy Jiménez, Luis Robert, Adam Eaton, Adam Engel and Billy Hamilton are on the injured list. Ditto for pitcher Michael Kopech. Second baseman Nick Madrigal is out for the season.

Still, the Sox are in first place in the American League Central.

“It’s tough,” said Ryan Burr, who started Sunday’s second game. “You never want to see your guys go down. We have a group of guys that follows the ‘next man up’ mentality and a lot of guys who are bench guys who are chomping at the bit to get out there and help the team any way they can.

“It sucks to have Pito go down like that, but our guys prepare every day to be ready for something like this happening. It’s a long season. Stuff like this is going to happen. We hope Pito gets better soon.”

Abreu, the 2020 AL MVP, had a strong May, hitting .333 with six home runs and 27 RBIs. But he’s been in a slump in June, batting .181 with one home run and seven RBIs. After Friday’s 9-3 loss, manager Tony La Russa discussed the possibility of getting Abreu some rest.

But to no one’s surprise, Abreu was back in the lineup Saturday for a game that would be suspended in the third inning. He singled in his first at-bat. When the game resumed Sunday, he struck out and then got hit by a pitch.

Abreu is one of three Sox that reached the second phase of the All-Star voting, along with catcher Yasmani Grandal and third baseman Yoán Moncada.

The Sox know just how vital a healthy Abreu is for the entire offense, especially with so many other key contributors already out. Dallas Keuchel said it best when he referred to Abreu as the team’s “backbone.”

2. The Sox were witnesses to a sticky situation.

Keuchel went through the screening process of umpires checking pitchers for foreign substances for the first time.

“If you put anything in there, you’re risking a lot of stuff,” Keuchel said after Sunday’s 3-2 loss in the completion of Saturday’s suspended game.

The Sox witnessed the ejection for former Sox Héctor Santiago after an inspection during the fifth inning. He’s believed to be first pitcher ejected since the inspections began in mid-June.

Santiago told Seattle reporters, “I kind of joked around with (the umpires), like I was going to run away because I know I wasn’t using anything besides rosin, what’s given to us.”

Umpires confiscated his glove, which was shipped to New York for more evaluation. A 10-game suspension is possible.

“You just use your judgment on what you would consider is sticky and not a norm for what we have seen over all our careers in baseball,” crew chief Tom Hallion told the pool reporter of the process.

It will be fascinating to watch how it all continues to play out for every major league team.

“Put yourself in that situation, you’ve got a lot of time to think it over,” Keuchel said.

3. When is a near no-no not a near no-no?

Ryan Burr was slated to pitch the 10th inning if Sunday’s first game went extra innings.

It didn’t, so instead Burr started the second game, which was a seven-inning affair.

And Burr started the Sox off on a perfect note with two perfect innings.

Garrett Crochet had a shaky outing, walking three and recording one out in the third before exiting. Evan Marshall walked one with the bases loaded, but got the final two outs of the inning. Codi Heuer struck out one in fourth and Aaron Bummer fanned two in the fifth.

Through five, the Sox held the Mariners hitless.

The possibility of seven no-hit innings for the team crossed Burr’s mind after Heuer’s inning.

“He came in and kind of looked at me and I looked at him and I checked the score,” Burr said. “I didn’t remember if Marshall gave up a hit or not, so I kind of checked the scoreboard. There were zero hits so I knew going into Bummer’s inning that it was.”

The Mariners’ Mitch Haniger began the sixth with a double off reliever Jimmy Lambert in a game the Sox would win 7-5.

Even if the Sox would have kept the Mariners hitless, it would not have gone down in the major-league record book as an official no-hitter because the game was seven — not nine — innings.

But Burr thought of the big picture for the pitchers.

“It’s nice to see our guys go out there and throw up some zeros and kind of get this bullpen trending in the right direction,” Burr said.

He’s right. Sunday’s second game, with the exception of the hiccups by Crochet and Lambert, was filled with promising relief performances. Finding that rhythm on a consistent basis is the key going forward.

4. Yermín Mercedes got back to some of the basics.

This weekend saw the return of a fully open Guaranteed Rate Field — and crowds of more than 30,000 saw Mercedes get back to some of the basics.

The designated hitter entered Sunday with one hit in his last 20 at-bats. He singled during the completion of Saturday’s suspended game, and then broke loose in the regularly scheduled game.

He had a two-run double and beat a throw from third for an RBI infield single in the 7-5 victory.

“It’s always good to see him get a couple of hits,” said catcher Zack Collins, who drove in the other four runs.

Mercedes was one of the best stories in baseball in April. He’s cooled off since and is slashing .273/.326/.408 with seven home runs and 37 RBIs.

La Russa is hopeful Mercedes will continue the approach at the plate they saw Sunday.

“There’s an awful lot of distraction, or motivation, from different circles to hit more home runs,” La Russa said. “‘You can contribute more if you hit for power.’ And most guys when they do that, they come off the baseball, and their contact suffers.

“He’s so strong that if he barrels the ball, he’s going to get a lot of hits and he’s going to hit more home runs. I think it’s a sign of the times. I don’t know where they hear it, because they don’t hear it from the hitting coach or the manager, and not the players either. His swing was just getting too big. And he doesn’t have to be big.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0