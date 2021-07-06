5 things to know about Chicago White Sox outfielder Billy Hamilton

Injuries to Chicago White Sox starters opened the door for Billy Hamilton earlier this season, and the veteran outfielder sprinted through it.

Although his batting average (.225) and on-base percentage (.250) are lower than what the Sox probably would like, Hamilton provided solid defense and timely offense before a stint on the injured list with a right oblique strain. Included in the latter were his two home runs in 2021, both of which came in 3-1 wins over the Baltimore Orioles.

Since returning from the IL on June 29, Hamilton has appeared in all seven games but has started only one as Brian Goodwin has held down the center field job.

Hamilton began 2021 spring training with the Cleveland Indians but was released March 13. His efforts while Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert recover have helped keep the Sox in first place in the AL Central.

Here are five things to know about the 30-year-old native of Taylorsville, Miss.

1. He’s got legs — and knows how to use them.

The first thing to know about Hamilton is he is fast. How fast? For starters, he holds the minor-league record for stolen bases in a season. He swiped 155 bags with the Cincinnati Reds organization in 2012 — 104 for Advanced Class A Bakersfield and 51 for Double-A Pensacola.

“You have to have that intensity, not being afraid,” Hamilton said during spring training, explaining what it takes to successfully steal bases. “I was telling the guys the other day, they were like, ‘Who do you most steal bases off of?’ I said, ‘There’s no catcher I’m afraid of because it’s not the catcher’s job. It’s the pitcher’s job to get the ball to the catcher.’ ”

Hamilton’s total surpassed Vince Coleman’s 145 stolen bases in the minors in 1983. Coleman is sixth all-time in the major leagues with 752 steals, while Hamilton is 160th with 311.

2. Seriously, he’s really fast.

The weakness in Hamilton’s game throughout his nine-year major-league career has been his bat. Some of his notable single-season numbers: 48 RBIs in 2014, .260 batting average in 2016 and 85 runs scored in 2017, all with the Reds.

Those stats won’t command a large contract. But Hamilton’s wheels helped keep him in the Reds lineup for six years and on teams’ radars since he became a free agent after the 2018 season. His stolen-base totals from 2014 to 2017: 56, 57, 58 and 59.

At the very least, he is useful as a pinch runner. He appeared briefly in the 2019 and 2020 postseasons with the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs, respectively, after being claimed off waivers late in both seasons.

He has six stolen bases for the Sox in 2021 to go with two triples and 15 runs scored in 43 games.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

3. He has a strong connection to the DeShields family.

After being drafted out of high school by the Reds in 2009, Hamilton was managed by Delino DeShields for three straight years as Hamilton came up through the organization. Hamilton considers DeShields, who played 13 seasons in the majors and stole 463 bases, to be a mentor.

Hamilton is close with the DeShields family. DeShields’ son Delino Jr. plays for the Texas Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate and faced off against Hamilton a number of times in the minors. In addition, DeShields’ daughter Diamond is an All-Star guard for the WNBA’s Chicago Sky.

“I’m big on women’s sports,” Hamilton said May 18. “I love watching the WNBA. When I was out in Arizona a lot, I used to watch Diana Taurasi.”

“(Diamond) DeShields is like family to me. Her dad coached me through the Reds organization for a long time and I built a real good bond with him. And Delino Jr., I played against him for a long time and we’ve got like a big family. For her to be in Chicago at the same time is really, really good.”

Hamilton wore a Sky jersey — Diamond DeShields’ No. 1, naturally — to mark the WNBA team’s season opener May 15.

4. He has John Cusack’s attention.

Cusack, an actor and suburban Chicago native, openly supports both Chicago baseball teams — even if that might rankle some fans who prefer he pick a side.

(If it makes any difference, Cusack has portrayed a White Sox player during his career — Buck Weaver in “Eight Men Out” — but never a Cubs player. Then again, Weaver was part of the infamous 1919 Black Sox scandal, so perhaps nothing can be read into that.)

As far as Hamilton is concerned, Cusack retweeted a video from the May 31 Sox game in Cleveland that featured the the outfielder coming all the way around to score after driving a pitch into the gap in right-center. Hamilton capped the sequence with a nifty slide into home plate. (The play was ruled a double and an error on Indians catcher Austin Hedges.)

5. He could be a Broadway-caliber star.

Well, sort of. An apparel company is attempting to capitalize on Hamilton (or is it B. Ham?) sharing a name with the smash-hit musical. Quaglia is selling shirts featuring a silhouette of the ballplayer on top of a star similar to the Broadway show’s logo about one of America’s Founding Fathers.

In the meantime, Hamilton is becoming a fan favorite on the South Side; his fans on Twitter call themselves #HamiltonHomies.

On May 29, Hamilton gave the Sox a 1-0 lead with a solo homer against the Orioles. Later in the game, he made a leaping catch with the bases loaded to keep the Sox in the lead, eventually prompting chants of “Bil-ly! Bil-ly!” from the fans at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0