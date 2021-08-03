6 Chicago Cubs players to watch after the trade deadline

Cubs manager David Ross didn’t ease Heuer into a clean spot for his team debut. Challenged with the bases loaded and nobody out in Saturday’s win over the Washington Nationals, Heuer escaped with minimal damage, allowing only one inherited runner to score. Ross needs someone he can go to in big spots after losing his three most reliable relievers last week.
Heuer, who had a 3.75 ERA in 61 games for the White Sox between 2020 and ‘21, can pitch his way into earning more opportunities with the Cubs. Heuer, 25, believes Ross will look to use him in high-leverage spots, which he says he wouldn’t want any other way.
Heuer is one of two players the Cubs got back in their deadline trades who has a big-league track record. He struggled in his 40 appearances with the White Sox this year, posting a 5.12 ERA and 1.422 WHIP, the latter hurt by the number of hits he allowed.
“I’ve had some ups and downs this year. It’s kind of how it goes in the big-league season,” Heuer said Sunday. “You’re going to have to ride that wave. ... It’s just part of finding myself and establishing myself in this league. And the only thing I can do is show up every day and try to get better that day.”
The Cubs are confident they can get Heuer — who throws a sinker, changeup and slider — back on track and get him producing more like his 2020 level. His mid-to-upper 90s velocity is always coveted in pitchers. He can be a key piece of the bullpen moving forward.
“I see an opportunity to take a big role,” Heuer said. “Any way I can help the team win, that’s what I’m going to try to do. We’re going to sort that out and see where I fit in with these guys, and I’m excited (about) what the future holds.”