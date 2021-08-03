6 Chicago Cubs players to watch after the trade deadline

The next two months might not be easy to watch for Chicago Cubs fans who enjoyed the last six years.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The reality of the Cubs trading eight players from their opening-day roster is a team stripped of its best talent as the organization turns its focus to the future.

With that approach, there are players on the big-league roster who could play a role this year and beyond. Here are six Cubs players in particular who are worth watching the rest of the season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0