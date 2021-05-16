Abreu scores on Davis wild pitch, White Sox beat Royals

Royals manager Mike Matheny, though, strongly disagreed with the game-ending call.

"If we're going to use video replay, there needs to be some accountability," he said. "I just walked in here and had two different camera angles with this guy out — tagged before he ever even touched the plate. Very obvious. I don't know what they're doing, backing each other up. Whatever it is, it's wrong."

Matt Foster (2-1) struck out two in a perfect ninth. completing a six-hitter that gave Chicago a four-game split. The Royals had lost their previous four series, going 1-12 in that span.

Adam Eaton homered for AL Central-leading Chicago, which has not lost consecutive games since April 15-17.

Salvador Pérez, who left Saturday's game in the eighth with left groin tightness, went 1 for 2 with a walk as the Royals' designated hitter.

Pérez hit a sacrifice fly in the first off Dylan Cease, who allowed an unearned run and three hits in 5⅔ innings.

Chicago went ahead in the fifth when Eaton hit a two-run homer off Brady Singer, who gave up two runs and seven hits in 6⅓ innings.