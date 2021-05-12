Adbert Alzolay gives the Chicago Cubs a quality start, but the offense wastes scoring chances in a 3-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians

A federal judge dismissed the National Rifle Association's bankruptcy case Tuesday, saying it was not filed in good faith.That means the gun-rights group will have to face a New York state lawsuit accusing it of financial abuses.The NRA's headquarters is in Virginia, but it's incorporated in…

For the third time in seven games, the Chicago Cubs faced a Cy Young Award winner, another test for an injury-tested team.

Rookie right-hander Adbert Alzolay held his own in countering Cleveland Indians right-hander Shane Bieber. Alzolay held the Indians to three runs in six innings for his second quality start and didn’t walk a batter while striking out six.

The Cubs offense, however, failed to capitalize on prime scoring opportunities against Bieber in a 3-2 loss Tuesday at Progressive Field. The Cubs went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base.

The Cubs’ best chance came in the second inning. The first four batters reached, securing a 1-0 lead on Willson Contreras’ RBI double. But Bieber struck out Ildemaro Vargas — a late addition to the lineup after Javier Báez was scratched with lower back tightness — and got Eric Sogard to hit into an inning-ending double play.

Sogard hit his first home run of the season in the fifth, besting Bieber in a seven-pitch battle to put the Cubs ahead 2-1.

The Indians’ three runs off Alzolay came on two home runs. José Ramírez’s leadoff homer in the fourth tied the score at 1. César Hernández connected on Alzolay’s 3-2 slider in the fifth for a two-run homer that proved to be the decisive runs.

Kris Bryant exited the game in the sixth because he was under the weather.

