Adbert Alzolay gives the Chicago Cubs a quality start, but the offense wastes scoring chances in a 3-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians
editor's pick topical

Adbert Alzolay gives the Chicago Cubs a quality start, but the offense wastes scoring chances in a 3-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians

Justin Fields' passing ability is only part of what's to watch for at this weekend's Bears rookie minicamp.

For the third time in seven games, the Chicago Cubs faced a Cy Young Award winner, another test for an injury-tested team.

Rookie right-hander Adbert Alzolay held his own in countering Cleveland Indians right-hander Shane Bieber. Alzolay held the Indians to three runs in six innings for his second quality start and didn’t walk a batter while striking out six.

The Cubs offense, however, failed to capitalize on prime scoring opportunities against Bieber in a 3-2 loss Tuesday at Progressive Field. The Cubs went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base.

The Cubs’ best chance came in the second inning. The first four batters reached, securing a 1-0 lead on Willson Contreras’ RBI double. But Bieber struck out Ildemaro Vargas — a late addition to the lineup after Javier Báez was scratched with lower back tightness — and got Eric Sogard to hit into an inning-ending double play.

Sogard hit his first home run of the season in the fifth, besting Bieber in a seven-pitch battle to put the Cubs ahead 2-1.

The Indians’ three runs off Alzolay came on two home runs. José Ramírez’s leadoff homer in the fourth tied the score at 1. César Hernández connected on Alzolay’s 3-2 slider in the fifth for a two-run homer that proved to be the decisive runs.

Kris Bryant exited the game in the sixth because he was under the weather.

