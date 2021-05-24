Adbert Alzolay’s ‘spectacular’ 7-inning start can’t keep the Chicago Cubs from a 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Yadier Molina’s homer

The Cubs took a quick lead in the first on a run-scoring single by Javier Báez off Miles Mikolas, was making his first start since the 2019 postseason after rehabbing from arm surgery last year. The Cardinals tied it on Lane Thomas’ two-out, RBI single in the fifth before Molina’s solo homer gave them the lead for good.

Mikolas was forced to leave after four innings with a right forearm strain, turning it over to the bullpen.

The Cubs threatened in the eighth on Kris Bryant’s one-out single and a walk to Willson Contreras. Reliever Giovanny Gallegos struck out Anthony Rizzo and induced Javier Baez to pop out to left.

“These usually are the type of games that are played here vs. the Cardinals, and they came out on top tonight,” Rizzo said.

Rizzo was mic’d up for the nationally televised game on Fox, and at one point he was shown trying to barter with a young boy over a baseball the boy wanted.

“He wanted a signed ball for nachos, and he wanted the signed ball first,” Rizzo said. “I told him that’s not how business goes. I tried to teach him a lesson, but I caved and gave him the ball first.