AFSCME-backed bill paving way for restoring state jobs to union status passed by Senate

Rauner previously said "illegal unionization of managers in state government" was costing taxpayers extra money and disrupting state agency operations. He said the average unionization rate in most states is 34%.

"Our departments are hamstrung by having managers in the union of the staff they are overseeing and managing and supervising," Rauner said at a Chicago news conference in December 2018. "It creates conflicts of interest when it comes to discipline, it creates conflicts of interest when it comes to work scheduling, it creates conflicts of interest when it comes to labor negotiations."

AFSCME leaders responded at the time that Rauner failed to work with the union and follow contract language designed to address operational issues.

Rauner's clashes with AFSCME gained national attention, and an Illinois-based court case challenging AFSCME's authority affected public-sector unions nationwide in 2018.

The U.S. Supreme Court, in Janus vs. AFSCME, decided in a 5-4 vote to strike down mandatory "fair-share" dues for non-union members who benefited from union-negotiated contracts. Rauner backed the ruling.

Lindall said AFSCME strongly supports SB 525 and was happy to see a "big majority" in the Senate support it.

"It clarifies the bargaining rights of hundreds of state employees who were union members for decades in many cases and were wrongly or unfairly excluded or stripped of their bargaining rights," Lindall said. "It's a pro-worker bill. It's a good bill. It's common-sense. A 'no' vote on this bill is an anti-worker, anti-union vote."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0