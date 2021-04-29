After another off start from Kyle Hendricks, how concerned should the Chicago Cubs be?

When hitters are connecting with Hendricks’ pitches, they’re doing damage. Those are concerning trends. It’s not just one mistake pitch during a start that’s doing in Hendricks.

“If there was one solid answer to figure it out, I wish I could have it right now, but I don’t,” Hendricks said. “It’s just a search. I just basically have to simplify. Come to the ballpark, take advantage of every throw I’m making. Simplify my mental approach, just get back to attacking at the bottom of the zone.”

Hendricks considers catcher Willson Contreras his No. 1 resource right now because of his past experience with him the last six years. Contreras has seen the good and bad from Hendricks over the years, so the right-hander is taking whatever feedback the catcher can provide. Hendricks plans to brainstorm with those who know him best and go over what they are all seeing.

“This is really bad right now,” Hendricks said. “I need to just simplify my focus, get back to establishing my heater with the right action that I’d normally have on it and start with that. I’ve got to start as simple as I can right now.”