Andrew Vaughn displays versatility during his rookie season with the Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn entered spring training as a leading candidate at designated hitter for the Chicago White Sox.

But when left fielder Eloy Jimenez got injured, Vaughn became the first option to fill in.

Later, Vaughn, a natural first baseman, played a few innings at third base on July 1 against the Minnesota Twins. And he started at second base for the first time last week against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

“It was just go out in early work and take a couple ground balls and feel comfortable out there and just go out and be a baseball player and have fun with it, do anything I can to help the team win,” Vaughn said of preparing to play second.

Late in the July 29 game, he combined with shortstop Danny Mendick for a nifty double play on a Cam Gallagher grounder near the bag. Vaughn fielded and flipped the ball from his glove to Mendick, who caught it, stepped on second and threw to first to complete the double play.

“It was super unexpected,” Vaughn said. “I thought I was actually going to take it myself and I heard Mendy shouting, ‘Flip, flip, flip,’ so I just kind of flung it out of my glove and he got it.”

Vaughn was back in the outfield Thursday, starting in right field against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field. He could be in that spot again Friday when the Sox begin a three-game series against the Cubs in the City Series at Wrigley Field. Eloy Jiménez is likely going to start in left field, and manager Tony La Russa said there’s a possibility Vaughn will be in right.

“You’ve just got to show up every single day and put your work in if you’re in the lineup in a certain spot,” Vaughn said. “Just do your job and be there and help the team win anyway you can, if it’s DH, left field, right field, don’t matter.”

Vaughn appreciates the trust shown to be tested at each position.

“It’s pretty humbling coming from Tony, who’s been around this game for such a long time, that he’s comfortable putting me at different positions,” Vaughn said. “Just be a baseball player every day.”

He laughed when asked the toughest position that he’s played, pointing to playing third base against a lineup that featured Josh Donaldson and Nelson Cruz.

“I was like, ‘Oh, it’s the hot corner for a reason,’” Vaughn said.

Speaking of heating up, Vaughn lately has been one of the most productive hitters in the Sox lineup.

He is slashing .405/.468/.643 in his last 13 games entering Thursday and .343/.389/.588 with six home runs, 16 RBI, eight walks and 18 runs in his last 30 games. The .343 average since June 29 leads the American League and ranks fifth in the majors.

“It is really day by day,” Vaughn said. “It’s even more simplified than that, it’s pitch by pitch. You’ve got to take every one serious and every at-bat serious and I think that allows for good things to happen if you’re locked in and focused.”

Vaughn is slashing .263/.329/.457 with 12 homers and 33 RBIs in 93 games. He leads AL rookies with 22 doubles and is tied for fifth in home runs and 10th in RBIs.

“I’ve seen (hitting coach) Frank (Menechino) talk about him and how he’s got a real good head as far as being smart, making adjustments,” La Russa said. “He’s got one of those outstanding virtues that good hitters have, you never really see him throw an at-bat away. That’s mentally one of the most difficult things major-league hitters have to do is just work every at-bat and he’s got that quality.”

More outfield options likely are on the way for the Sox. La Russa said of outfielder/infielder Jake Lamb, “You may see him sooner rather than later,” and center fielder Luis Robert continues to rehab with Triple-A Charlotte.

“This weekend is an important test for him,” La Russa said of Robert. “It obviously is not going to be against the Cubs, but I think he’s getting close, based on all the reports. Which means, watch closely how he plays (Thursday) and over the weekend and probably by Sunday make a judgement about what’s next. It’s getting where it’s imminent.”

Meanwhile, Vaughn is looking forward to seeing what the City Series has to offer.

“The only thing I really know is the fans can get a little hectic on each other, Sox and Cubs,” Vaughn said. “Heard that, but we’ve just got to go out there and put on a good show and try to bring some wins for the South Side.”

