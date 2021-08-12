Ben Zobrist drops $6 million lawsuit against pastor

According to a court document the Tribune obtained, attorney Larry Crain filed a notice Thursday in Nashville (Tenn.) Circuit Court voluntarily withdrawing the claim, though the type of notice — “without prejudice” — leaves it possible for Zobrist to refile the lawsuit within a year.
Zobrist first filed the lawsuit May 6, alleging that Yawn’s affair with Julianna — one she admitted to having during a deposition for the divorce — constituted “intentional infliction of emotional distress.”
Illinois is following the rest of the country in becoming more diverse over the past decade, with a 15% increase in people identifying as Hispanic in the 2020 Census, and double- and triple-digit percentage increases in people saying they are multi-racial.
He also alleged that Yawn fraudulently collected on his $3,500-per-month salary as executive director of Patriot Forward, a support group for athletes, cashing at least two months of checks after his termination in March 2019.
Zobrist had sought $6 million in punitive and compensatory damages through a jury trial.
Late last month, Yawn’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss the case, denying that any fraud was committed and arguing that the “meritless” suit was an attempt to blame Yawn for Zobrist’s marital problems. The motion also said Zobrist missed the window of time to file his claim.
Yawn’s attorney said Yawn and Julianna consider themselves a couple now.
“For the past two years Mr. Yawn and Ms. Zobrist have been in a healthy and emotionally secure relationship,” Bellamy wrote in his brief.
Eureka native Ben Zobrist first filed divorce papers in 2019, during the last of his 14 seasons as a major-league baseball player. He missed two-thirds of his 2019 Chicago Cubs season in an attempt to repair his marriage.
Ben Zobrist after scoring a run in 2016. Almost two years after he played his final major-league baseball game, Ben Zobrist is in the process of divorcing his wife, Julianna. Zobrist also is suing his family's former pastor for $6 million.