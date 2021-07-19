Ben Zobrist's divorce case rooted in $30,000 party for his pastor. Here are the details

Julianna Zobrist spent about $30,000 on a retirement party for her pastor, with whom she was having an affair, according to court documents.

That party is at the root of the divorce case between her and Ben Zobrist, a Eureka native and former Chicago Cubs baseball player.

Such claims were made in the documents that preview the Zobrists' divorce trial, scheduled for next month in Tennessee.

Attorneys for Ben and Julianna Zobrist filed the papers July 14 in Williamson County Chancery Court. The seven-day trial is to begin Aug. 9. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for July 29.

The court documents summarize each side's arguments and their requests for adjudication. The Journal Star obtained copies of the documents.

Julianna Zobrist, 36, has requested the couple's joint assets, between about $24 million and $31 million, be split equally. She also wants an additional $4 million from Ben Zobrist.

"Failure to maintain marital assets due to his intentional decision to substantially reduce his earnings by failing to satisfy his baseball contract," Julianna Zobrist's pretrial memorandum stated about the reason for the extra cash.

In the final year of his deal with the Cubs, Ben Zobrist missed four months of the 2019 season while he and his wife addressed their marital problems. He forfeited about two-thirds of his $12 million salary in his final major-league season.

Ben Zobrist, 40, has asked for at least 60% of the assets. He cited lack of income from his wife, who incurred at least $700,000 in excessive and wasteful spending, according to his pretrial memo.

Some of that spending was alleged to have taken place for a party the Zobrists held one night in December 2018 at their suburban Nashville farm.

The guest of honor was Byron Yawn, the Zobrists' pastor and counselor. Yawn also was an executive with a not-for-profit organization Ben Zobrist founded.

For the previous four months, Yawn and Julianna Zobrist had been in constant contact, according to Ben Zobrist's court memo. That also was noted in a civil lawsuit Ben Zobrist filed in May in Nashville that seeks $6 million in damages from Yawn.

The civil suit is separate from the divorce suit, in which Ben Zobrist also is plaintiff. A response from Yawn regarding the civil case is expected by Friday, according to the Davidson County (Tenn.) Circuit Court Clerk's Office.

Julianna Zobrist organized the party to celebrate Yawn's departure from his pastoral position at Community Bible Church in Nashville. Money to pay for the party came from an account Ben Zobrist didn't check regularly, the court documents stated.

The documents also stated Yawn and Julianna Zobrist became intoxicated during the party and danced lewdly with each other in front of family and friends.

"Wife, incredulous that Husband was upset that his wife was dancing inappropriately with another man ... attempted to turn the matter on Husband by saying Husband was upset at how much everyone had been drinking that evening," the Ben Zobrist memo stated.

"In actuality, as Husband eventually discovered, Wife had already moved on from Husband and was 'in love' with Pastor Yawn."

The party was the genesis of the divorce litigation, according to the Ben Zobrist memo.

Julianna Zobrist's memo stated she sought Yawn's counsel in 2018, when she began to question her religious beliefs. She is a contemporary-Christian singer and self-help author.

The relationship with Yawn allegedly grew into a romantic one, which culminated in an affair that reportedly began in early 2019. According to the Ben Zobrist civil suit, he didn't know until June 2020 that Yawn and Julianna Zobrist had a sexual relationship.

Ben Zobrist's divorce documents suggest Julianna Zobrist and Yawn have resumed their relationship. Yawn and his wife, Robin Yawn, divorced earlier this year.

The Zobrists were married in 2005. They have three children; the oldest is 12.

"As the marriage progressed, Wife began to experience Husband's perfectionist tendencies, which would often feel overbearing and controlling to Wife," the Julianna Zobrist memo stated.

"Throughout their marriage, Husband struggled with mental health issues that included manic tendencies, depression, anxiety, melancholy and thoughts of suicide," the memo added.

In his memo, Ben Zobrist detailed his wife's spending habits, as chronicled by an accountant he hired.

Julianna Zobrist reportedly spent an average of about $24,000 a month in 2018 — most of it on travel, clothing and gifts. Ben Zobrist's monthly spending average reportedly was about $6,500.

In 2019, Julianna Zobrist's monthly average reportedly rose to about $65,300.

When the Zobrists separated in May 2019, Julianna Zobrist moved to a penthouse at the Vertis Green Hills apartment complex in Nashville. Rent was $12,500 a month, plus more than $4,000 monthly for furniture, according to court documents.

"Vertis Green Hills is Nashville apartment living at its most inspired and indulgent," according to a statement on the apartment-complex website.

Some of Julianna Zobrist's spending went toward travel and hotel rooms with Yawn, Ben Zobrist's memo alleged.

A subsequent court order limited Julianna Zobrist's personal living expenses to $30,000 monthly.

"Her purported attempt to have a 'career' as a singer or author have cost the family huge amounts of monies that she has spent, especially on extravagant and unnecessary clothing and travel costs, for little to absolutely no return," the Ben Zobrist memo stated.

The memo also stated Julianna Zobrist coaxed Ben Zobrist into returning to the Cubs in September 2019, for the final month of the season, in an effort to restore his income.

Julianna Zobrist was accused of concealing her physical relationship with Yawn in an effort to delay divorce proceedings so Ben Zobrist could resume his baseball career. The goal was to increase the Zobrists' marital estate.

"Had Wife simply been honest with Husband about the truth of her affair ... Husband would not have taken a leave of absence to 'work' on the marriage," Ben Zobrist's court memo stated.

Baseball-Reference estimated the total value of Zobrist's major-league contracts at almost $87 million. He spent 13 years in the major leagues, including time with the Tampa Bay Rays, Oakland Athletics and Kansas City Royals.

A year after he won the 2015 World Series with the Royals, the 1999 Eureka High School graduate was MVP of the Fall Classic as the Cubs won it for the first time since 1908.

