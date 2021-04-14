Burnes delivers with arm, bat as Brewers trounce Cubs 7-0

The Brewers broke the game open in the sixth as reliever Shelby Miller didn't retire any of the five batters he faced. That four-run outburst in the sixth included Burnes' bases-loaded single up the middle off Justin Steele.

Burnes said he and the other Brewers pitchers often tell bench coach Pat Murphy how well they all can hit.

This time, Burnes showed Murphy he could back up that big talk.

"He just told me, 'Take it easy, I know you got a hit but you're still a pitcher,' " Burnes said.

TRAINERS' ROOM

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks was back in Chicago on Wednesday, one day after getting scratched from his scheduled start because he wasn't feeling well. Ross said Tuesday that Hendrick tested negative for COVID-19 and none of his players have tested positive, but the Cubs are being cautious after bullpen coach Chris Young and first base coach Craig Driver both had positives tests.

"It feels like every day is sort of a new challenge with this," Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said. "How to distinguish what is seasonal allergies versus what is COVID symptoms, there's no way to know, and I think because we have those two coaches who are positive, we have to act in a certain fashion."