Cardinals announce whether Busch Stadium will return to full capacity

ST. LOUIS — Busch Stadium will return to full capacity starting June 14, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Wednesday.
The announcement came a day after the cross-state rival Kansas City Royals announced that Kauffman Stadium would go to full capacity on May 31.
Major League Baseball reduced is regular season to 60 games last season due to the coronavirus pandemic, and no fans were allowed in the stands.
Stadiums reopened this season with limited capacity, but the increasing numbers of vaccinated Americans combined with declines in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths have prompted ballparks to gradually increase the number of fans allowed at games.
The Cardinals announced on May 14 that fully vaccinated fans were no longer required to wear masks inside the stadium.
Some protocols will remain in place. The Cardinals will use mobile-only ticketing. Concession stands and kiosks will not accept cash. No bags will be permitted inside the stadium with some exceptions such as diaper bags.
PHOTOS: Illinois basketball uniforms through the years
Illinois basketball had been around since the early 1900s, but "Illinois" in all caps didn't appear on uniforms until 1922. Numbers didn't appear until 1935.
File photo
The Lou Henson era brought an interesting style change: Cursive. This was the uniform style from 1975-80.
File photo
Bruce Douglas wearing what became the classic Fighting Illini uniforms of the 1980s.
File photo
Kendall Gill and the Flyin' Illini etched the 1980s uniforms in the minds of Illini fans.
File photo
A return to the all-cap "Illinois" — albeit sanserif this time — made its return in the 2000s and were a good-luck charm in 2005, with a Final Four run.
File photo
It was when the 2005 group wore the orange versions that the look really stood out. Dee Brown's orange jersey is iconic.
The 2010s brought alternate jerseys into college basketball. This jersey made its debut in 2011.
File photo
A new look with the jagged side stripe debuted in 2014 and stuck around for three seasons.
File photo
Since the throwbacks have been in style, this is a look — worn here by Malcolm Hill in 2016 — the Illini feature at least once almost every year.
File photo
The Illini had a gray alternate uniform in 2013 and throughout the middle part of the decade.
File photo
Recent years have seen the Illini go with a cleaner look, but it's still the classic all caps "Illinois."
File photo
The Illini brought this late 1970s look back last year as an alternate.
File photo
Chester Frazier, Shaun Pruitt
Illinois guard Chester Frazier charges down the court with teammate Shaun Pruitt during the second half of the Big Ten basketball tournament against Penn State in Chicago, Thursday, March 8, 2007. Illinois defeated Penn State 66-60. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Cal State LB vs Illinois NCAA 1993
Cal State Long Beachs Mike Atkinson, right, tries to strip the ball from University of Illinois T.J. Wheeler during first half action in first round NCAA game, Thursday, March 18, 1993, Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Jack Smith)
Jack Smith
MICHIGAN VS. ILLINOIS
Wearing a protective nose guard, Michigan's Chris Webber (4) defends against Illinois Robert Bennett (30) during the first half Saturday night at Chrysler Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich., January 23, 1993. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)
LENNOX MCLENDON
