Cardinals take well-deserved day off after going 13-4 in 17-game blitz

One more quick thing about both Molina and Adam Wainwright. What they’re doing is not impressive because they are old veterans. What they’re doing is impressive, period. Wainwright is one of just 19 major leaguers with a complete game beneath his belt this season, and he nearly became the first to get to two. Molina’s .639 slugging percentage ranks second among MLB catchers, trailing only Buster Posey’s .760. Molina and Wainwright are good sports about the age stuff and like to poke fun at themselves, but let’s not get it twisted. This isn’t some good-for-their-age-division kind of start to the season they are having.

The Cardinals have a closer. His name is Alex Reyes. He’s one of just three major leaguers with a 100 percent save percentage in 10 or more save opportunities so far this season. Reyes is as important to the team as any pitcher moving forward now that Jordan Hicks is out for more than a month. The talk of targeting a specific amount of innings that would best position Reyes to start next season is also going to fade now, I imagine. Reyes has found his role. It’s the one Shildt wanted from the jump. Reyes (13 walks) has allowed just three walks in his past six appearances. Opponents are slashing a meager .123/.286/.140 against him. He’s allowed just one extra-base hit, and it was a double.