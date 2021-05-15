Castro's hit in 10th gives Tigers 9-8 win over Cubs

DETROIT — Harold Castro hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning off Craig Kimbrel to give the Detroit Tigers a 9-8 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Detroit rallied from deficits of 2-0, 4-3, 7-6 and 8-7 to win a back-and-forth game in which neither starting pitcher made it past the third. The final comeback by the Tigers came when they scored twice off Kimbrel (0-2).

Nomar Mazara tied it with an RBI single that scored the automatic runner, and JaCoby Jones ran for Mazara and stole second. Then Castro — hitless in five previous at-bats Saturday with three strikeouts — slapped a two-out single to left. The throw home by Kris Bryant was a bit off line and Jones was easily safe.

Matt Duffy homered and drove in five runs for the Cubs. His RBI single off Michael Fulmer (3-2) gave the Cubs the lead in the top of the 10th.

The Cubs snapped a streak of seven straight one-run games when they beat Detroit 4-2 on Friday night. Then they played another close one Saturday.