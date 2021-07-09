Chicago Cubs allow 4 home runs in an 8-0 defeat to the Philadelphia Phillies

The Chicago Cubs didn’t have an answer for Philadelphia Phillies utility man Brad Miller.

Miller hit three home runs while the Cubs put up zeros in an 8-0 loss Thursday night at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs fell 9½ games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.

The Cubs (43-45) didn’t have many opportunities to bring runs home. They finished with five hits and went 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position. They were shut out for the seventh time this season, their most before the All-Star break since 2018 (also seven).

Right-hander Adbert Alzolay lasted five innings, surrendering four runs, including two of Miller’s homers. All five of Alzolay’s strikeouts came on his slider.

Home runs have hurt Alzolay too often this season. In 77⅓ innings, he has allowed 18 homers, tied for third-most in the National League. Thursday marked the fourth-consecutive start in which Alzolay has given up at least two home runs, tying the franchise record (Greg Maddux, Jon Lieber, Steve Trachsel and Tony Kaufmann).

Inconsistency with his fastball command limited Alzolay’s effectiveness.

“It didn’t look like it was there,” manager David Ross said. “Fastball command especially, it wasn’t great. At times it was really good — I thought the last homer he gave up to Miller, the first two pitches were excellent and then the breaking ball just hung a little bit more middle than he was trying to throw.”

Alzolay is the first Cub to make 15 starts in his age 26 or younger season since Kyle Hendricks in 2016. With the Cubs’ fall down the standings and moving to seller status as the trade deadline looms, it will be interesting to see how the organization manages Alzolay’s innings during the second half as they keep an eye toward the future.

“For me, it’s just keep doing my job, man,” Alzolay said of his second-half goals. “Make adjustments that we’re going to see on the video during this (All-Star) break. ... I feel like whenever I’ve been getting in trouble lately is everything happens after two outs. I just fall behind in the account or whatever.

“So for me it’s like, don’t lose my focus in those moments and then just keep attacking the hitters.”

Javier Báez (right thumb sprain) and Kris Bryant (right hamstring tightness) were out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. They remain day to day.

