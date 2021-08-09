Chicago Cubs are going with a 6-man rotation as left-hander Justin Steele makes his 1st big-league start Tuesday

There is a duality the rest of the season for the Chicago Cubs.

As a competitor, manager David Ross — and by extension the Cubs clubhouse — wants to win. It is a balance, though, in striving to get those “W’s” and evaluating the roster for next season. Opportunities are bountiful on the Cubs.

“They get to prove to be big-leaguers and then show what they can do. I think that’d be really exciting,” Ross said Sunday. “It’s been a while since I’ve been a young player, but those are exciting times. It doesn’t matter what the outside narrative is, you get to come and compete in the big leagues. That’s a special thing.”

Left-hander Justin Steele will soon be the next beneficiary of the Cubs wanting an extended look at a young player. Steele is slated to start Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the first start of his major-league career.

Steele, 26, has posted a 2.03 ERA in 11 appearances out of the Cubs bullpen this year. Since recovering from a hamstring injury and being stretched out at Triple A, he has an 0.87 ERA, a .151 average against, 27 strikeouts and nine walks in five starts (20⅔ innings) for Iowa.

In conjunction with Steele’s addition, the Cubs are going to a six-man rotation. Steele is slotted between right-handers Alec Mills and Jake Arrieta, who will take the mound Monday and Wednesday, respectively, versus the Brewers.

While the Cubs aren’t committing to it for the duration of the season — they also could piggyback starters at some point, perhaps once right-hander Keegan Thompson has sufficiently built up at Triple A — it’s a way to build in rest and manage workloads coming off the shortened 2020 season.

The six-man rotation was first mentioned to the pitchers as a possibility back in spring training, according to pitching coach Tommy Hottovy.

“For the most part, every guy was understanding about what we’re trying to accomplish,” Hottovy said Sunday. “They understand the workload side of it. Every single guy is having a heavier workload than last year and they all want to finish healthy. That’s the goal, right? Even the guys that are going to be free agents, it’s especially important to finish the season strong. Going with a six-man is only going to cost them one start.

“Obviously we’re going to have to make decisions with guys and how many innings we want to get guys to this year, but I do think it’s important for guys to pitch into September and understand ... how to handle that six-month season.”

The Cubs are confident Steele can utilize his five-pitch mix, which includes a changeup he worked on at Triple A, so he can get through a big-league lineup multiple times.

“He’s done everything he needed to do to show us his ability to be a starter and get stretched out, and now we’re just excited to get our hands on him and more one-on-one personal (work),” Hottovy said. “The starter relationship is way different than the reliever one, being able to work on things during bullpen days and have time to continue to refine things. It’s an important part of his process.”

Kyle Hendricks understands why the Cubs are taking this approach, and the veteran is embracing the adjustment. Hendricks, who starts Thursday at Wrigley Field in the series finale versus the Brewers, typically throws two bullpens between starts on a normal schedule. He plans to use the extra day to throw in between the bullpens and work a little harder to keep his volume up, which he called a double benefit.

He has thrown 53⅓ more innings than last year with nearly two months left. If he continues to average 5.9 innings per start, Hendricks will finish the season with roughly 188 innings pitched, which would be his third-highest total during his eight-year career.

“Coming off of last year and the circumstances we had, it’s a different year than it would be normally anyway,” Hendricks said Sunday. “My body feels really good, but also the spot we’re at as a team, we have opportunities where we can bring a couple guys up and see what we have for the future going forward, so you kind of get to kill two birds with one stone.

“I‘m just excited for somebody like Steele to get an opportunity, and whoever’s coming up and getting to pitch those innings for us, it’ll be awesome to see them compete and the opportunities they get.”

The workload monitoring is a valuable mechanism to continue to gauge rookie Adbert Alzolay. Finding the right innings range to prepare him for 2022 while not pushing him too much in his first full big-league season is part of the equation.

For the Cubs to get where they want to go in transforming this roster into another title contender, they need Alzolay and Steele to develop into the type of starters they can rely on in a rotation headlined by Hendricks.

“A lot of the young guys, we’re using this as an opportunity for them to get experience but also learn about pitch data and learn about how stuff works and giving them the tools to learn this process,” Hottovy said. “And so our routine is similar (to before the trade deadline). We’re going over the same scouting reports, we’re not changing about how we want to game-plan and attack guys, but just continue to let these guys experience everything and take it in.”

