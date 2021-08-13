Chicago Cubs are in a free-fall — 32 losses in 42 games entering a 6-game trip

Opening their three-game series in Miami on Friday night, the Chicago Cubs featured only two players — Ian Happ and David Bote — from their opening-day lineup.

With Willson Conteras and Jason Heyward on the injured list and the others from the April 1 opener dealt in the massive sell-off late last month, the Cubs are playing out the string with spare parts while offering several players opportunities to prove they belong.

It might be a shock to the system of newbie Cubs fans, but team President Jed Hoyer knew this would be the likely outcome if he dealt players for prospects to restock the system. The Cubs don’t have enough depth to call up young players from Triple-A Iowa to fill the void, so veterans such as Austin and Andrew Romine and Robinson Chirinos will be getting playing time.

“Right now we’re playing a bit short-handed,” Hoyer said Thursday. “We traded a lot of guys away, and certainly adding Willson Contreras to the (IL) doesn’t help that. But listen, as I’ve said a couple times, I’m not going to lay out our plans for the offseason, but our desire is to compete for sure.”

But not right now. The only realistic goal is survival.

The Cubs came in to the series opener against the Marlins with an eight-game losing streak, 14 losses in 16 games and 32 in their last 42, having just completed their first winless homestand of seven or more games since Sept. 3-11, 1943. Opposing hitters hit a combined .337 off Cubs pitching in the first 11 games of August with a staggering 1.008 OPS. The Cubs are 1-10 with a 7.94 ERA in the month and resorted to using the Romine brothers as batterymates during the ninth inning of Thursday’s 17-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

“I’m trying to create a bright spot in a crappy situation,” Ross said after the game. “I know they appreciated that.”

Hoyer conceded that the final two months would be spent looking closely at players to see which ones are potential keepers. The Cubs have used a franchise-record 59 players so far, breaking the old mark of 53 set in 2013, the second year of the rebuild.

“My guess is we’ll find some interesting things over the next two months,” Hoyer said. “But those will probably be individual, one-off things that we can use going forward. It was exciting to let some of these guys have opportunities to play and prove that. We were able to do that in 2012, ‘13 and ‘14 that turned out to be really influential for us.”

The plethora of new faces in the Cubs lineup could be a benefit, as opposing teams haven’t scouted some of the new names. Or maybe not.

“I don’t think it’s as drastic as you think,” Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Monday. “The players they lost were very tough to prepare for, and that’s just a fact. They had some really good players. So those are the challenging players, the tough players to get out. Obviously we have to spend some time acquainting ourselves with these new players.”

It wasn’t difficult for the Brewers pitchers, who limited the Cubs to a .218 average in the four-game sweep, striking out 48 in 135 plate appearances, including Corbin Burnes’ record-tying 10 straight Wednesday.

Adbert Alzolay (4-12) got the call for the Cubs on Friday, coming off a good start against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two runs over 6⅔ innings to give him a much-needed confidence boost.

“That should carry over,” Ross said, adding it was “one of his better” starts of the season.

Alzolay needs a strong stretch run to seal his rotation spot in 2022, after going 0-7 with a 6.39 ERA over his previous nine starts, serving up 14 home runs. Lefty Justin Steele has joined him in the rotation, giving the Cubs two young starters, while Keegan Thompson is stretching out with Iowa with the intent on coming back soon.

Ross said the young pitchers have to learn to get over facing names they’ve known for years.

“That was always a thing when I was coming up,” he said. “Barry Bonds stepping in, or whoever it is ... Sammy Sosa. When those guys get in the box, there’s a different level of what’s going on. I don’t think that takes too long to get over.”

