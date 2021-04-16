Chicago Cubs come up empty with runners in scoring position in a 5-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves, their 7th defeat in 9 games

The experience in the lineup is part of what makes the offensive shortcomings frustrating. Aside from one or two players looking good in any given game, the Cubs lineup is not locked in, and it’s costing them winnable games. When hitters have reached base, they’ve been stranded.

The Cubs are by far the worst in the majors with runners in scoring position. They are 7-for-83 (.084) with 33 strikeouts and are one of only three teams without a home run in those situations this season; the other two — the New York Mets and Washington Nationals — have played five and two games, respectively, fewer than the Cubs.

The Cubs left 12 on base in Friday’s loss.

“It’s frustrating for the guys,” Green said. “I wouldn’t call it pressing, just a lot of guys want to do a lot of big things for us.”

Not surprisingly, the Cubs have been even worse with runners in scoring position and two outs, tallying only two hits in 35 at-bats.