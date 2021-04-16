Chicago Cubs come up empty with runners in scoring position in a 5-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves, their 7th defeat in 9 games

Finally facing a team outside of the National League Central Division didn’t cure the Chicago Cubs’ offensive woes.
They put runners on base Friday afternoon against the Atlanta Braves thanks to six hits, six walks and four hit by pitches. Yet the Cubs still struggled to cash in with runners in scoring position, going 0-for-8 in a 5-2 loss to the Braves at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs point to the long season allowing them time to get the offense going. That hasn’t made the team any easier to watch. First baseman Anthony Rizzo put it succinctly after the game: “It’s been a grind.”
The Cubs still had a shot to win the game in the ninth inning but failed to take advantage of a rally. Kris Bryant walked to load the bases with two outs against Braves left-hander Will Smith, setting up Joc Pederson for the potential heroics. But Pederson struck out on a 2-2 pitch to end it, sending the Cubs to their seventh loss in nine games.
“This team’s going to put runs on the board, it just hasn’t happened,” said bench coach Andy Green, who filled in as the manager with David Ross serving a one-game suspension. “Everybody wants to do something big. All these guys care a ton and want to be great for this club and have been great for this club plenty in the past and it hasn’t been the start the guys are looking for. But I felt in general the energy was good today coming off the off day.”
The experience in the lineup is part of what makes the offensive shortcomings frustrating. Aside from one or two players looking good in any given game, the Cubs lineup is not locked in, and it’s costing them winnable games. When hitters have reached base, they’ve been stranded.
The Cubs are by far the worst in the majors with runners in scoring position. They are 7-for-83 (.084) with 33 strikeouts and are one of only three teams without a home run in those situations this season; the other two — the New York Mets and Washington Nationals — have played five and two games, respectively, fewer than the Cubs.
The Cubs left 12 on base in Friday’s loss.
“It’s frustrating for the guys,” Green said. “I wouldn’t call it pressing, just a lot of guys want to do a lot of big things for us.”
Not surprisingly, the Cubs have been even worse with runners in scoring position and two outs, tallying only two hits in 35 at-bats.
“Hitting is contagious up there,” said Rizzo, who went 1-for-3 with two walks. “We’re grinding as a unit, and we’re in it as a unit. And when you’re in these ruts and when we’re all in the right mindset and the right work and everything going in. So we’ve just got to keep swinging and somehow relax a little bit and just playing baseball. We have a long way to go.”
Second baseman Eric Sogard’s sacrifice fly put the Cubs ahead 1-0 in the second inning. But the Braves tied it in the third on catcher Travis d’Arnaud’s single off Cubs starter Zach Davies.
Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. took over in the fourth. Davies retired the first two batters of the inning, but following two consecutive hits, Acuña’s gave the Braves a 3-1 lead with a two-run single. Another single from Freddie Freeman advanced Acuña to second, and he capitalized with a heads-up play the next at-bat.
Marcell Ozuna’s sharply hit single to Javier Báez knocked the shortstop to the ground as he fielded the ball. He appeared to try to use his bare hand to secure the baseball and tangled his feet in the process. Acuña, running on contact with two outs, never stopped as he came around third base. Báez hesitated and double clutched as he momentarily looked toward third before firing a throw to catcher Willson Contreras. Contreras wasn’t able to hold onto the baseball as he attempted a swipe tag on Acuña, whose aggressive play paid off for a 4-1 Braves lead.
“(Báez) was up plenty of time to make a good throw the play,” Green said. “He makes that play again and again and again. I don’t think he was taken by surprise. It was just one of those plays where your Gold Glove guy doesn’t come through for you once. He’s come through so many times, made so many great plays for us.”
Coming off the worst start of his big-league career, Davies lasted four innings and allowed four runs against the Braves. He again struggled at times with his command, walking three hitters and striking out only one on 90 pitches. Davies was clearly frustrated by his performance after the game because of his walks and falling behind in counts, leaving him little room for error.
“As a player, if we’re going to get down after 12, 13, 14 games, whatever it is, it’s going to be a long year,” Rizzo said. “I’ve been on pretty bad teams before, and even when you’re on those teams, you’re not just kicking yourself around. No one feels bad for us. ... We’ve got to pick ourselves up and keep the right attitude and continue to play.”