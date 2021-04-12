Chicago Cubs concerned about possible COVID-19 outbreak

MILWAUKEE — The Chicago Cubs are concerned about a possible COVID-19 outbreak after two coaches tested positive for the virus and three relievers were placed on the COVID-19-related injured list.

The team announced the positive test for bullpen coach Chris Young on Monday, with first base coach Craig Driver already away from the team following his positive test.

Relievers Brandon Workman, Jason Adam and Dan Winkler were placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. There was no word on whether their designation was the result of a positive test or contact tracing.

Despite the issues, manager David Ross said Monday night's series opener at Milwaukee isn't in jeopardy of being postponed.

"Everyone has tested today that is here and is negative," he said.

Left-handers Justin Steele and Brad Wieck were recalled from the team's alternate site in South Bend, Indiana. Veteran reliever Pedro Strop was selected as a replacement player from the alternate site. All three players were expected to be available against the Brewers.

Ross said the team is being "extra cautious" right now.