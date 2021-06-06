Chicago Cubs fall to the San Francisco Giants 4-3, suffering their 3rd consecutive loss to open a 7-game trip

During the seventh inning of the San Francisco Giants’ 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, fans in the left-field bleachers at Oracle Park taunted the visitors with an unusual chant:

“Let’s go, White Sox.”

It didn’t make any sense, but it has been that kind of a weekend for the Cubs, who came to San Francisco as the hottest team in the National League but cooled off quickly against the league’s best team.

“They’ve done a nice job all around,” Cubs manager David Ross said of the Giants. “Just a solid team that has bought into whatever their philosophies are. You can see it.”

Giants ace Kevin Gausman shut down the Cubs on two hits and no earned runs over seven innings, striking out 10 and improving to 7-0. The Cubs’ streak of consecutive series wins ended at six, and they lost three straight for the first time since May 9-12.

“Losing is no fun regardless if it’s one or three (straight),” third baseman Patrick Wisdom said. “This team is good at flushing it, understanding what happened, where we went wrong … and moving on to the next day. Not dwelling on the losses and the negativity.”

Facing side-armer Tyler Rogers and trailing 4-2 in the ninth, Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega, who replaced the injured Joc Pederson in the sixth, reached on an error leading off. After Ortega was forced at second, Javier Báez singled up the middle, the first Cubs hit in 21 at-bats.

Anthony Rizzo followed with a grounder to short, but third baseman Evan Longoria crashed into Brandon Crawford to jar the ball loose, bringing in a run in and putting runners on first and second. Longoria was charged with an error and left the game.

After Willson Contreras struck out, a double-steal put the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position. But Jason Heyward, activated earlier in the day from the injured list, grounded to second to end it.

Ross said Gausman’s stuff and the late afternoon shadows made for a difficult day for the Cubs hitters but made no excuses for the loss.

“The goal is to win the games,” he said. “We haven’t done that.”

In his second start since replacing the injured Trevor Williams, Cubs right-hander Kohl Stewart allowed three runs on seven hits in 3⅔ innings, the third straight game on the trip a Cubs starter has failed to last five innings.

“I couldn’t get a feel for my sinker,” Stewart said. “I ended up falling behind a lot, and guys made me pay for it.”

Stewart, Jake Arrieta and Kyle Davies pitched a combined 10 innings in the three losses.

With the starters failing to last long into games and leaving with the Cubs trailing, the burden increasingly has been placed on the bullpen to bail them out and hope the offense can scratch together some runs to mount a comeback.

That hasn’t happened at Oracle Park.

The bullpen has been solid for the most part but will be hard-pressed to maintain that consistency with such a heavy workload of late. And the Cubs offense has shut down early in all three games. The Cubs on Thursday had only two harmless singles after the third inning. On Friday they managed three hits in the first and only two more the rest of the night.

Saturday’s game saw the Cubs take a 2-0 lead on Wisdom’s two-run homer off Gausman in the second inning, ending Gausman’s streak of 18 straight scoreless inning.

“It’s tough with a guy like that,” Wisdom said. “You might see one good pitch to hit, and fortunately I was able to get a barrel on it.”

Stewart singled leading off the third, and the Cubs went hitless until the ninth, ending up with three on the evening.

Joc Pederson left the game in the sixth inning with right lower-back tightness, the latest Cub to have dealt with back issues after Rizzo, Alec Mills and Matt Duffy. Ross said Pederson did it while going to the wall to try to catch Alex Dickerson’s third-inning homer.

The Cubs made a series of roster moves before the game, returning Heyward from the injured list and calling up right-hander Cory Abbott from Triple-A Iowa.

Abbott, a second-round pick out of Loyola Marymount in the 2017 draft, is 1-3 with a 6.39 ERA in six starts with Iowa. He was the Cubs’ Minor-League Pitcher of the Year in 2019.

Reliever Brad Wieck was optioned to Iowa, and outfielder Nick Martini was designated for assignment.

Ross had no update on Jake Arrieta, who on Friday said he was sick when pitching and had thrown up before and after the two-inning start because of something he ate. Ross said he spoke with Arrieta after the game.

“He was feeling a little better,” he said. “I know that kind of came out of nowhere.”

If Arrieta was sick, would it have been better to scratch him instead of letting him try to gut it out, putting the Cubs in an early hole?

”To my knowledge it wasn’t even that bad until the second inning, so I don’t know that that was even on anybody’s radar other than his own,” Ross said. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve started a game feeling off and then things kind of correct. I was never a starting pitcher or can speak for them.”

