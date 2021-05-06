Chicago Cubs get another solid outing from a young pitcher — this time Adbert Alzolay — and sweep the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 6-5, 11-inning win

Strop was beloved within the organization over his eight years in Chicago and leaves on good terms. The sides could reunite in some capacity in the future.

“It was nice to have him around. He just puts a smile on your face,” Ross said. “From the day I first met him coming over here in 2015, he’s a guy you walk into the locker room and he’s electric, man, like his personality lights up a room. He’s a fun guy to be around. He’s a very talented pitcher. I’m very thankful for a lot of things that Pedro’s brought into my life and our friendship.”

The desire to see what the Cubs have in up-and-coming pitchers such as Thompson and Steele played a role in the Strop move and the decision last week to designate veteran Brandon Workman for assignment only a month into the season. The Cubs can evaluate how Thompson and Steele might fit going forward.

Without a minor-league season last year, the alternate site became a valuable resource for select minor-leaguers to work on specific parts of their game and get at least some level of “game” competition with intrasquad action. Alzolay has referenced numerous times the impact the alternate site had on helping him develop his slider, which has become one of his nastiest pitches. Steele also credited his time there for the emergence of his slider.