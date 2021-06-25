Chicago Cubs left fielder Joc Pederson finally receives his World Series ring in his return to Dodger Stadium

Chicago Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson had months to consider where he wanted to display his World Series ring.

He’s still undecided, but finally, the ring is in his possession. Before Thursday’s series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers, four former teammates and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman presented Pederson a box holding his 2020 championship ring. The Dodgers played a tribute video for Pederson, recognizing his contributions to the franchise during his seven seasons in Los Angeles.

Pederson was happy to have his ring awarded to him in front of Dodgers fans rather than a private ceremony. He wanted to cherish the experience in a packed Dodger Stadium.

“When you step out of the field, it’s a special feeling, iconic stadium, so it’s pretty awesome,” Pederson said before the game. “I’m just going to try to do my best to enjoy it and take in the moment. Obviously didn’t get a do a celebration with all the (Dodgers) fans for the World Series, which is unfortunate. So just embrace all the memories that we didn’t get to have.”

Nico Hoerner is ‘right on pace’ in recovery from a hamstring injury

Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner didn’t seem to be holding anything back as he tested his left hamstring Thursday.

Hoerner continues to ramp up his activity, which has ranged from batting practice to agility work and running the bases. Hoerner and manager David Ross avoided putting a timetable on when he could head out on a rehab assignment. Hoerner noted the prognosis labeled it a four- to six-week injury, and he hit the month mark Tuesday.

“We’re right on pace where we want to be,” Hoerner said Thursday. "It’s still an ongoing process. Still feeling it out.

“I want to be ready as soon as possible, obviously.”

Hoerner doesn’t have a set number of rehab games in mind before coming off the injured list. Ross wouldn’t give an estimate as to when Hoerner will take the next step to playing in games. He wants to see how Hoerner’s hamstring and body respond to being pushed Thursday.

Hoerner has been forced to watch from the dugout as the Cubs lineup has scuffled this month. He was hitting .338 with a .405 on-base percentage in 84 plate appearances before his injury.

“You want to be on the field in any situation, but especially when you feel like your game can help,” Hoerner said. “It’s been a challenging month for our group, but I feel like we’ve handled it pretty well, all things considered. And when you look at the division standings and knowing the schedule that we’ve had, I think we’re in a really good spot. It’s been impressive watching the guys stick with it through a tough month.”

Justin Steele could soon rejoin the pitching staff

Left-hander Justin Steele (right hamstring) is joining Triple-A Iowa on a rehab assignment as an already deep bullpen is positioned to add another versatile arm.

Steele showed good stuff in his 11 appearances this season, posting a 2.03 ERA and striking out 21 in 13⅓ innings. Ross and the Cubs will have to make potentially tough choices in how they utilize the pitching staff when Steele and right-hander Trevor Williams (appendectomy) are ready to come off the injured list.

Williams is with the team in Los Angeles and threw a bullpen Thursday. Ross wants to see how Williams feels Friday before the next steps are determined but “hopefully get him off soon” for a rehab assignment.

“Everybody continues to move along nicely,” Ross said.

