Chicago Cubs losing streak reaches 9 games as the bullpen fails to hold a lead in a 3-2 loss to Cincinnati Reds

With the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the ninth inning, catcher Willson Contreras hit into a game-ending double play for a 3-2 defeat to the Cincinnati Reds — the Cubs’ ninth straight loss. They haven’t won since throwing a combined no-hitter June 24 at Dodger Stadium.

For the first time in 21 games, the Cubs tallied more than eight hits in a game. But their 10 hits didn’t yield more runs.

One of their best scoring opportunities came in the first, when three consecutive singles produced a 1-0 lead. But they couldn’t turn it into a big inning as Patrick Wisdom grounded into an inning-ending double play with runners on first and third.

Trying to work out of a bases-loaded situation he got into in the seventh, Cubs reliever Dan Winkler hit Jonathan India with a 3-0 pitch to bring home the tying run. The Reds took the lead when the next batter, Jesse Winker, grounded into a forceout against lefty Andrew Chafin.

Kyle Hendricks set up his team to win, allowing one run over six innings. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out five. Hendricks even helped himself, connecting for an RBI single in the second to put the Cubs ahead 2-0.

