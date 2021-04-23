Chicago Cubs offense explodes for 11 extra-base hits

The Chicago Cubs offense finally is showing its firepower.

The Cubs blitzed the Milwaukee Brewers with 11 extra-base hits, including four home runs, in a 15-2 win Friday at Wrigley Field. Every starter collected at least one hit and reached base twice in the victory.

The Cubs have scored 13 runs or more in three of their last six games. They had produced 13 total runs in the first six games they played against the Brewers this season.

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks received plenty of run support as the offense put up six runs in the first inning. Brewers left-hander Brett Anderson exited after one-third of an inning because of right knee discomfort and was charged with three earned runs. In relief, right-hander Josh Lindblom was tagged for eight runs in 3⅔ innings.

Center fielder Jake Marisnick led the Cubs with five RBIs on a 2-for-4 day with double and home run. The Cubs, who won their fourth straight and fifth in six games, followed their six-run first inning with a four-run second, led by back-to-back homers from Anthony Rizzo and Javier Báez. Willson Contreras hit his sixth home run of the season in the sixth, his third against the Brewers.

Hendricks bounced back from a rough outing Sunday to go six innings and limited the Brewers to two runs. He walked one and struck out six to earn the win.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0