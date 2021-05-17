Chicago Cubs open a section for fully vaccinated fans — and offer free hot dogs if you get your shot by Wrigley — while the team remains under full COVID-19 protocols

“It certainly would be nice having one locker room instead of seeing half the other guys on the other side of the world here,” said Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant on Friday from Comerica Park, which has one of the smaller visiting clubhouses in baseball.

“But that’s the cards we’re dealt right now and that’s all we’re going to deal with. And we’re just going to go with it on the fly. And maybe we get there (to 85%), maybe we don’t, but hopefully everybody stays safe and we get through the season.”

Bryant said he got his shots for “peace of mind.” He’s one of a few Cubs players who’ve offered information on whether they’ve been vaccinated. Some, like Adbert Alzolay, relayed the news on social media.

The Cubs, meanwhile, will open up a vaccinated section of the bleachers Monday night for fully vaxxed fans, joining the White Sox, who did so last weekend.

The Cubs also are offering a free hot dog and water or pop (referred to in a news release as “soda”) to ticket holders who get a vaccine shot at the American Airlines Conference Center in the building next to the ballpark. The offer is not applicable for second doses, however, so don’t try and take advantage of the Rickettses generosity and try to scam another dog and pop off the Cubs owners.