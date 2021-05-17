Chicago Cubs open a section for fully vaccinated fans — and offer free hot dogs if you get your shot by Wrigley — while the team remains under full COVID-19 protocols

The way it’s going, baseball will soon turn into two separate and equal entities — the Masks and the Mask Nots.
Teams with at least 85% of their Tier 1 members fully vaccinated will be apparent by the lack of mask-wearing personnel in their dugouts, and those under the 85% mark will stick out because the manager and his staff will still be wearing masks.
12 teams currently are in the Mask Not category, according to MLB, and four more that will reach the mark after the two-week, post-shot waiting period for full vaccination.
The Chicago Cubs are still part of the Masks despite early encouragement to get the vaccine from president Jed Hoyer and manager David Ross. The White Sox are now part of the Mask Nots, having proudly shed their dugout masks this weekend.
“Knock on wood, we are trending in the right direction, not just baseball, but as a country,” manager Tony La Russa said.
The lifting of COVID-19 protocols for teams was the carrot and stick strategy employed by MLB to try and get more players fully vaxxed.
The possibility of going out together after a game or simply hanging with a teammate playing video games in a hotel room were supposed to be the inducements appealing to any young player in his 20′s or 30′s. While there was no real stick — or punishment — for not reaching the 85% threshold, obviously teams that keep the status quo would have the same COVID-19 restrictions in place, possibly for the remainder of the year.
“It certainly would be nice having one locker room instead of seeing half the other guys on the other side of the world here,” said Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant on Friday from Comerica Park, which has one of the smaller visiting clubhouses in baseball.
“But that’s the cards we’re dealt right now and that’s all we’re going to deal with. And we’re just going to go with it on the fly. And maybe we get there (to 85%), maybe we don’t, but hopefully everybody stays safe and we get through the season.”
Bryant said he got his shots for “peace of mind.” He’s one of a few Cubs players who’ve offered information on whether they’ve been vaccinated. Some, like Adbert Alzolay, relayed the news on social media.
The Cubs, meanwhile, will open up a vaccinated section of the bleachers Monday night for fully vaxxed fans, joining the White Sox, who did so last weekend.
The Cubs also are offering a free hot dog and water or pop (referred to in a news release as “soda”) to ticket holders who get a vaccine shot at the American Airlines Conference Center in the building next to the ballpark. The offer is not applicable for second doses, however, so don’t try and take advantage of the Rickettses generosity and try to scam another dog and pop off the Cubs owners.
As the 2021 season goes forward and more teams reach the 85% mark, those who don’t will stand out even more. And as unfair as it is for fully vaxxed players to stick to the protocols because of a small percentage of others in the clubhouse, teams can’t afford to have players publicly complain about the choices of their teammates.
Bryant said he doesn’t tell others what to do — and rightly so. Bryant plays a lot of positions, but he’s not part of the Vaxx Police.
Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta was asked Friday on a teleconference whether it’d be a “competitive disadvantage” this season for teams that don’t reach the 85% mark, theoretically creating a greater risk of non-vaccinated players to test positive and increasing the possibility of players missing time on the COVID-19 injured list. The question stemmed from a recent comment by San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler, who called it a “clear competitive advantage to get to that 85%” after star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and outfielder Wil Myers tested positive.
“Didn’t quite a few guys just test positive for the Yankees that were vaccinated?” Arrieta asked, referring to shortstop Gleyber Torres, three coaches and four other members of the New York Yankees organization. “So I think that kind of goes against what you’re asking.”
Informed of Tingler’s remark, Arrieta said: “I don’t agree with that, because if certain guys that were vaccinated were testing positive, it doesn’t seem like there’s any advantage there.”
When a reporter brought up the “science” which states vaccines are highly effective, Arrieta answered “people that are vaccinated shouldn’t necessarily have to worry about getting COVID-19, so that’s been proved wrong as well. So it seems like things change daily. So who knows?”
Arrieta may be right. Who knows?
The Cubs probably are destined to be a .500ish team, fully vaxxed or not. The White Sox figure to go to the playoffs with or without La Russa wearing a mask in the dugout. Unless some analytically-minded person does a statistical analysis in November between the teams that were 85 percenters and the ones that didn’t reach the level to relax restrictions, it’s all speculation.
Either way, it doesn’t seem like Dr. Fauci will be throwing out a ceremonial first pitch at Wrigley Field this summer — or that the Cubs will get to the magical 85% mark soon.
“We’re not there yet,” Bryant said. “I don’t know if we’ll ever get there, either. But if that’s going to be the story for us this year we’ve got to do all we can to try and make sure we run into situations like (the Padres).
“Just be diligent to get through the season, and after that guys can do whatever they please. It’s an advantage to have your good players on the field, for sure.”
Knock on wood.