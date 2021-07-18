Chicago Cubs pitchers walk 11 as the sweep attempt falls short in a 6-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks

The Chicago Cubs offense tried to bail out the pitching staff.

For the second consecutive day, the Cubs showed fight in the ninth inning. However, this time they fell short in a 6-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Willson Contreras — who won Saturday’s game with a two-run homer in the Cubs’ three-run ninth — stepped to the plate Sunday as a pinch hitter representing the tying run. But Diamondbacks closer Joakim Soria struck him out looking on a 3-2 slider to end the game.

“Just guys using the whole field, taking what the pitcher gives them and trying to get on base there when you’re down that many,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “Today we just weren’t very sharp. Too many free passes to be honest with you. Sometimes that could be the layoff for the bullpen guys.”

The Cubs were fortunate the game was that close. The Diamondbacks loaded the bases in four consecutive innings and had opportunities to blow the game open.

Cubs pitchers did just enough to limit the damage, including an odd sequence in the sixth that ended in a 3-2-1 double play when the Diamondbacks’ Kole Calhoun ducked to avoid Anthony Rizzo’s throw home and fell, then didn’t get up to continue running to first base.

The Diamondbacks scored two in the seventh off Dan Winkler to break a 2-2 tie and two more in the eighth off Rex Brothers to carry a 6-2 lead into the ninth.

Kris Bryant hit doubles in the sixth and ninth innings and scored both times on Javier Báez singles.

Cubs starter Zach Davies couldn’t build off two good innings to begin the game. He walked four and allowed six hits and two runs in 4⅔ innings. He and four Cubs relievers combined to walk 11.

Davies attributed some of his walks to trying to throw pitches in certain areas that didn’t hit their spots or trying to get Diamondbacks hitters to chase.

“They did a good job of laying off some pitches,” Davies said. “Some of them kind of made me question what their approach was, just based off of a guy that’s really aggressive and you throw a few fastballs that are right at the bottom of the zone and typically you think that he’s going to swing and he doesn’t.

“But at the end of the day, you’re trying to be out there and go deeper into a game.”

