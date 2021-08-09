Chicago Cubs reach out to Anthony Rizzo after he tests positive for COVID-19

Anthony Rizzo told the media in June he would not be getting the COVID-19 vaccine while the then- Chicago Cubs first baseman took time “to see the data” on its effects.

Rizzo managed to avoid getting the virus in Chicago, but he tested positive Saturday with the New York Yankees and will miss at least 10 games during the stretch run while on the COVID-19 injured list.

The Cubs were one of seven teams that failed to reach the 85% threshold for fully vaccinated Tier 1 employees needed to relax MLB’s coronavirus protocols, which Cubs President Jed Hoyer has said put them at a “competitive disadvantage.” The Yankees met the 85% threshold but have had two outbreaks.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Rizzo had mild symptoms and that he felt “achy.”

“He’s doing all right,” Boone told reporters in New York. “He’s got some symptoms, but he’s doing OK, but obviously a little bummed out.”

Boone would not say if Rizzo, a cancer survivor, had been vaccinated.

The Cubs have not had any players test positive for COVID-19 in 2021 and were the only team not to have a player test positive during the shortened 2020 season that was played before the vaccine was available.

“That’s a credit to our players,” manager David Ross said Sunday. “If I had to give credit, I think there are times where we’ve all erred on the side of caution.”

Ross mentioned sending starter Kyle Hendricks home from Milwaukee in April when the pitcher felt sick. Hendricks didn’t test positive but said “we couldn’t risk” the possibility of someone spreading the virus in the Cubs clubhouse.

“I know it was a big story at the time,” Ross said. “We were waiting for this big ball to drop. We’ve never taken it lightly. We’ve taken it seriously. Our medical staff has done a really nice job of making sure we stay diligent in the protocols and continue the testing. We feel very fortunate with all that’s happened.

“We feel we’ve done a nice job, but that doesn’t negate (our diligence) moving forward. We have to stay diligent and stay in our process. Our thoughts are with Riz and making sure he’s OK and the people we know.”

Ross texted Rizzo on Sunday to tell him happy birthday and that he hopes he’s OK.

The proliferation of the delta variant throughout the country has led to a significant increase in cases and hospitalizations.

Asked about the fact the Cubs have had no positive tests among players in 2020 and ‘21, Hendricks said: “I don’t know what that tells you, to be honest. Obviously we’re still learning more and more about (the spread of COVID-19). The fact that some of the Yankees players had it there, it must have been floating around the clubhouse.

“We’ve been doing a really good job of minding our business and doing the right things around here, whether vaccinated or not. We’re following the protocols, and some luck has to factor into it as well. It’s floating around so much and popping up more.”

The Cubs have a road trip to Miami scheduled next weekend to play the Marlins. Florida has been a COVID-19 hot spot, and Rizzo joined the Yankees when they played in Miami last week. The Yankees have four players on the COVID-19 injured list.

“I think a lot came out of Florida where we were in this wave of them,” Boone said of the outbreak. “It’s a little of you don’t know when and where it’s spreading.”

