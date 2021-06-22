Chicago Cubs right-hander Adbert Alzolay is back in the rotation. How can the rookie help their postseason aspirations?

Adbert Alzolay’s time on the injured list did not appear to diminish his stuff.

The Chicago Cubs activated Alzolay off the IL ahead of his start Monday night against the Cleveland Indians. A blister on his middle right finger temporary sidelined Alzolay, but the right-hander didn’t show much rust in his first start back in the rotation.

A pair of home runs comprised Cleveland’s damage versus Alzolay. Bobby Bradley’s solo homer in the second inning gave Cleveland an early lead that the Indians tacked onto in the fifth with Josh Naylor’s two-run shot to punctuate a nine-pitch at-bat.

Cubs manager David Ross pulled Alzolay after a two-out, full-count walk to Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale. Alzolay’s first start since June 7 ended with three hits allowed in 4 ⅔ innings, and he departed with a 3-0 deficit. He was efficient most of the night, needing only 45 pitches to get through the first four innings.

The injury provided a nearly two week break for the 26-year-old. Alzolay hasn’t thrown more than 120 ⅓ innings in a professional season, and that total came in 2016 at High A. He was already at 57 ⅔ innings this season entering Monday. During his time on the IL, Alzolay played regularly to keep his arm in shape and let the blister heal as needed before building back up.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

“I think you watch the finger and how it feels and listen to him as he plays catch and then see the bullpens, which they all went well,” Ross said Monday before Alzolay’s start. “Missing one start is not really affecting the arm that much. ... I don’t think we’re too concerned about that as much as making sure the blister’s fine, seems everything’s going in the right direction.”

The Cubs face a balancing act with Alzolay over the next three-plus months. He’s becoming an important piece of the rotation. They don’t have another starter with his mix of stuff, particularly a fastball that sits at 95 mph. Paired with one of the nastiest sliders in the game, Alzolay gives the Cubs rotation a much different look and a high ceiling.

Alzolay’s 0.6 Wins Above Replacement is best among Cubs starting pitchers despite throwing the fourth-fewest innings among the staff. Amid the rotation’s collective inconsistencies, the Cubs need Alzolay to play a key role if they want to get to the postseason. Inevitably, the young starter will have own ups and downs, but when Alozlay is rolling, he keeps the Cubs in games and is tough to hit.

Ross said there isn’t a specific innings limit Alzolay will be held to this year “where we’re kind of pretending to hold him to.”

“Adbert’s a really big part of our success, right? There’s nothing changed in our minds with him,” Ross said. “He’s still a big part of this rotation. He’s obviously a huge piece for us and pitching big innings for us. He’s given us a chance to win and continues to grow every time out. So in my mind he’s going to continue to help us as long as he’s healthy and pitching the way he’s capable of.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0