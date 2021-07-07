Chicago Cubs snap their 11-game losing streak with an 8-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies

All the small shortcomings that added up during a losing streak that approached the Chicago Cubs’ longest in nearly a decade were conquered Wednesday night at Wrigley Field.

An early lead sparked by two multi-run innings: check.

Timely hits with runners in scoring position: check.

The starting pitcher giving them more than five scoreless innings: check.

The Cubs had everything go their way in Wednesday’s 8-3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies that ended their skid at 11 games. Seven players tallied at least one RBI, and the lineup finished 6-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

And when the Phillies put up three runs in the sixth to cut the Cubs’ lead to 5-3, the offense immediately responded with its own three-run inning in the bottom half.

Alec Mills pitched 5⅔ innings, giving up three runs on five hits. He was in control most of the night — he didn’t surrender a run until the sixth — walking only one and striking out five.

Well, almost everything was a positive development. Shortstop Javier Báez was a late scratch because of a sprained right thumb, and All-Star Kris Bryant exited in the fourth with right hamstring tightness.

