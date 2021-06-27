Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Duffy hopes to return around the All-Star break after an injury setback

Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Duffy realizes, in hindsight, he tried to ramp up and return from his injury before his body was ready.

Duffy has missed 31 games since landing on the injured list May 23 with a bulging disk in his lower back. Last week he appeared to be the furthest along among the Cubs’ hurt position players. Now, Duffy is still in ramp-up mode as Nico Hoerner (hamstring) begins a rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Iowa while David Bote (dislocated left shoulder) potentially starts his sometime in the coming week.

The disk issue has been resolved and his back muscles are strong, according to Duffy. The sheath around the disk needs to become comfortable with baseball movements. Duffy appeared on the verge of being ready to play in rehab games based on the more rigorous pregame work he did last week in New York. But his back didn’t respond well, forcing Duffy to hit pause.

“I was trying too hard to force it,” Duffy said before Saturday’s game at Dodger Stadium. “The way it behaved it was, I would be fine for the most part one day, I could do whatever I was doing, and then the following day, it just wouldn’t feel great at all.

“I was just trying to rush it too quick and probably not being honest with myself with how I was feeling exactly.”

Duffy said a return sometime around the All-Star break, which runs from July 12-15, is a realistic goal. Whether that time frame means beginning a rehab assignment then versus being ready to come off the IL to rejoin the Cubs, Duffy isn’t sure. He said his back never feels horrible while doing an activity; it’s the next day that’s bad. This upcoming week should provide a good indication of the direction he’s heading.

“A lot of us are in this position because we push limits,” Duffy said. “That’s, I think, part of the reason why I kept probably pushing too hard is, like, I was swinging and felt good and the plan was to swing to 60% and it was, OK, 60% feels good, let’s try 70%, let’s try 80% — all in one day. It’s trying to force getting results today and it doesn’t work like that.”

Duffy has started to add baseball activity to his regimen. He threw Friday for the first time since suffering the setback in New York from his pregame workload. Duffy also has been taking dry swings in indoor batting cages, working up from medicine ball tosses. He plans to field rolled ground balls barehanded Sunday to get his feet going and help his body feel comfortable.

As activities are slowly added to his daily routine, Duffy hopes to get to a point where the ramp-up can happen a little quicker.

“That’s all gone really well,” Duffy said. “Where we went wrong (before) is when I introduced hitting it was, let’s hit off the tee, and I’d pretty much go until I don’t feel great.”

Hitting has been the most problematic in affecting the disk because of the torque in the motion. That is what made the injury so difficult to deal with when it popped up during the Cubs’ late-May series in St. Louis. Duffy said he initially aggravated his back earlier in the season, but he sat out one day and then it continued to get better while playing.

This back issue did not similarly bounce back. Duffy recalled a few homestands ago having a heavy-workload day that seemed to go well until he felt pretty sore the next morning. So he had a light day taking only 20 to 25 swings, just enough to get loose; Duffy reported to Wrigley Field even more sore the day after barely swinging. At that rate, he would have been able to play two days before needing four or five off to recover, which wasn’t sustainable: “The soreness was not matching up with the recovery.”

“The hard part about this one is that bending over was fine, it’s the twisting,” Duffy explained. “I can get away with limiting bending over if it’s bothering me. I can take less ground balls in pregame and you may be getting three ground balls in the game and that’s a medium-sized workload for a game. But twisting, that’s everything I do.”

The home run-reliant Cubs could use Duffy’s bat in the lineup. In 38 games before the injury, Duffy hit .278 and had a .377 on-base percentage and 108 OPS+. His 17.0 K% and 10.4 BB% rank second- and fifth-best among Cubs regulars. It hasn’t been easy for Duffy to be stuck watching from the dugout as the Cubs fight for first place in the division.

“I don’t think it’s anybody’s fault; it’s my fault it’s taken this long,” Duffy said. “But yeah, it’s really hard when you see the team’s going through this throughout the year and you feel like you can help and you want to help. The last thing you want to do is be on the injured list where everyday feels like a chore.”

