Chicago Cubs-White Sox game on Aug. 8 is picked up for ‘Sunday Night Baseball’

The City Series game between the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox on Aug. 8 at Wrigley Field has been selected for “Sunday Night Baseball,” ESPN announced Wednesday — only the game won’t air on ESPN.

For the first time, the network said, “SNB” will air exclusively on ABC when the crosstown rivals meet at 6 p.m. in the series finale. The game originally was scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

The usual “SNB” broadcast team of play-by-play man Matt Vasgersian, analyst Álex Rodríguez and reporter Buster Olney will call the game on site, and the telecast also will stream live on the ESPN app.

The Cubs-Sox game will be competing for viewers with NBC’s prime-time broadcast of the Olympic closing ceremony in Tokyo.

The second leg of the City Series at Guaranteed Rate Field is scheduled for Aug. 27-29, with the Sunday finale currently slated for a 1:10 p.m. start.

