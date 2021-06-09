Chicago Cubs will have to live with COVID-19 protocol after failing to reach vaccinated threshold

With the Chicago Cubs failing to reach the 85% threshold of fully vaccinated Tier 1 personnel to relax MLB’s COVID-19 protocols, fans have played a guessing game as to which players have not received the vaccine.

It’s all speculation, but it’s easy to look for clues on social media and in players’ comments.

Cubs manager David Ross told a group of Chicago reporters Tuesday at Petco Park that it isn’t fair to judge individuals for their personal beliefs.

“The hard part in society in general is just negative judgment on people on any level and not knowing the person and where their stance comes from,” Ross said. “It’s something that’s hard for me to get on board with from a thousand-foot view.

“I was in the media up there (in the ESPN booth) judging people and it was my job to talk about what they’re doing. But the personal stuff, until you know someone and have heard their stories, I try to hold back judgment. I just feel like it’s such a bad characteristic.”

Does Ross have any hope the Cubs will reach the threshold before the end of the season, allowing him and his coaches to stop wearing masks in the dugout and players to return to normal gatherings on the road?

“I definitely have hope,” Ross said. “The way I look at that is every organization is their own group of people. I don’t know how the Braves do things. We have our group and their decisions and their stances and their personalities, and I respect every one of these guys and go to battle with these guys every single day, no matter their choice of what they do on or off the field.

“Maybe it’s a problem in some people’s eyes if we don’t get (to the 85% threshold). ... But this is the group we have. These are the choices these guys made, and I’m here to win baseball games with these guys. That’s all I have control over.”

The Cubs slogan this season is “Cub Together.” But obviously this is not a subject every player in the clubhouse agrees upon, so togetherness will remain a dream and the protocols will stay in place.

“They are what they are,” closer Craig Kimbrel said. “I don’t worry about it.”

Is it hard to be on the road without getting to enjoy the cities like they’re accustomed to?

“Yeah, it’s hard,” first baseman Anthony Rizzo said. “It’s hard that everyone else is open, as the country opens up, to have to be so secluded.

“But you kind of get used to it. You stick to your own little groups that you stick to. You hang in the hotel. You can go eat outside. It’s better than not doing anything.”

What do the players do for fun with the restrictions still in place?

“The same thing we’ve been doing the last two years,” Kimbrel said. “It doesn’t bother me too much. Once everything is relaxed and they open everything up, I feel like they will (return to normal). Until then, I’m not going to fight it.”

Ross said it isn’t for him to tell his players what they should do, even if he is fully vaccinated.

“I don’t want to equate it to religion, but everybody has their own things they believe, and I have to respect that,” he said. “We have to trust that. It’s not the easiest conversations to have with different guys. Some guys have some really strong views on stuff and reasons why, and I think we have to respect that.

“It comes from everywhere. Different ethnicities, different backgrounds, different family members and how they’ve been affected with different things. It’s a melting pot of different views and backgrounds. It comes from a respect that maybe my choice is one thing, but someone else’s choice doesn’t have to line up with mine.

“I respect a person enough to do that and still try to follow protocols.”