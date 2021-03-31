Chicago warns ballparks may close if virus numbers climb

CHICAGO — As thousands of people get ready to flock to Wrigley Field on Thursday for Chicago's largest mass gathering in more than a year, city officials warned that they may again shut the venerated ballpark to fans if number of COVID-19 cases keep climbing.

The warning from the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications also applies to the White Sox's ballpark, as well as bars, restaurants and other businesses, and comes amid an increase in the number of cases in Chicago and Illinois, particularly among young adults. Just this week, state public health officials announced that the lifting of some restrictions was being delayed because of increasing numbers of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations since mid-March.

Both the Cubs and the White Sox will be allowed to admit as much as 25% percent capacity. For Wrigley Field, that means a maximum of a little more than 10,000 fans in the stands. Many more are expected to watch the game from nearby bars and restaurants that are routinely crowded with fans during home games. Those establishments are limited to 50% capacity, and customers must wear masks, just like at Wrigley.

