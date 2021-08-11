Chicago White Sox ACE team soaks in an afternoon at Field of Dreams, including a game on the movie site — and batting practice vs. John Smoltz

Jimmy Downs took a few swings Wednesday during batting practice at the diamond where the Academy Award-nominated 1989 movie “Field of Dreams” was filmed.

There was an added treat to the unique circumstances for the member of the Chicago White Sox Amateur City Elite (ACE) 14-and-under team. He briefly hit against Hall of Famer John Smoltz.

“It was a good experience,” Downs, a third baseman, said afterward. “I’m happy I got to go against John Smoltz. I took him yard and it felt real good.

“I was a little bit nervous because I was going against a Hall of Famer. I was trying to show out. And it was real good. A great memory.”

The ACE and New York-based DREAM programs participated in an exhibition titled “A Dream Fulfilled” on Wednesday. Rain caused a nearly two-hour delay in the bottom of the first.

Before and after the storms arrived, players from both teams soaked up every experience.

“When we first pulled up, everybody was standing up, trying to see the field, trying to see what’s around us,” ACE center fielder Ezra Essex said. “Even when I watched the movie, I was like, ‘I’m going to see this soon.’ Now we’re here to really see it. I’m just taking it all in. It’s a great experience.”

The players took photos in front of the cornfields and toured the temporary ballpark on the Dyersville farm where Thursday’s Field of Dreams game between the White Sox and New York Yankees will take place.

Former Boston Red Sox great David Ortiz had a few words of encouragement before the game.

“It was amazing,” second baseman Phillip Thigpen said. “It was great to see. I haven’t seen a lot of things like this in a minute. Real major-league players, Hall of Famers — amazing.”

Ortiz is one of Downs’ favorite players along with Alex Rodriguez and Javier Báez.

Smoltz, Ortiz, Rodriguez and White Sox Hall of Famer Frank Thomas were among the former players in attendance Wednesday.

Downs had a long list of reasons why he loved Wednesday — and loves baseball.

“Smelling that fresh-cut grass, feeling the baseball in your hands, hitting the ball, doing everything baseball,” he said. “It’s a great sport.”

His reaction when he walked through the gates and saw the Field of Dreams site: “Wow, nice field.”

“It’s a really great opportunity to play here,” Downs said. “It feels good representing our city. We want to make Chicago proud.”

Catcher Brandon Stinson said when the team arrived, he felt “a big-league environment.”

“A switch flipped, my whole mindset changed,” said Stinson, who hit a grand slam into the cornfield in the first inning when play resumed. ACE scored seven runs in the first and went on to win 8-7.

Even in batting practice, some of the players aimed for Shoeless Joe and company in the cornfields. Essex said he one-hopped a ball into the cornfields during BP.

“Even though I didn’t hit it out, seeing the ball go into the cornfield was a great feeling,” he said. “It’s fun to see the ball travel.”

And he enjoyed sharing it all with his teammates.

“It’s crazy to have us live this out and have my family —these teammates are my family, my brothers, because we have been playing for four or five years now,” Essex said. “Just taking it in, being here with my guys, is a great experience.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0