Chicago White Sox hit 4 home runs — 3 in the 1st inning — to sweep the City Series vs. the Cubs with a 9-3 win

The first pitch out of Chicago Cubs right-hander Zach Davies’ hand Sunday night at Wrigley Field landed in the right-field bleachers.

Three batters later, Eloy Jiménez connected for a two-run homer, setting off the White Sox fans among the 39,412 at the ballpark. The Sox didn’t stop there, getting Davies for a third time in the first inning on Andrew Vaughn’s two-run homer. The early five-run lead was all the Sox needed to power them to a 9-3 victory over the Cubs to sweep the three-game City Series. Jiménez finished 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double and five RBIs against his former organization.

Davies didn’t last past the second inning while recording five of his six outs on strikeouts, surrendering seven runs. Meanwhile, Sox right-hander Dylan Cease gave up three runs in five innings and tallied 10 strikeouts, one shy of his career best.

The Cubs tried to chip away at the Sox’s 7-0 lead, getting two runs back in the second on Frank Schwindel’s two-run single. In the third, Greg Deichmann drove in his first big-league run with a single to left to make it 7-3.

But that was as close as the Cubs would get. The Sox tacked on to their lead when Jiménez hit his second homer of the game to right field in the fifth. Vaughn brought home another run in the seventh on an RBI single.

