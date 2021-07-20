Chicago White Sox sign Colson Montgomery, their 1st-round pick in last week’s MLB draft

Colson Montgomery stood on the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field and fired a pitch to the plate during pregame festivities Tuesday.

“I never thought I would be throwing out a first pitch at a White Sox game,” the first-round draft pick said during a conference call. “This is pretty crazy. I’m very blessed and honored to be a part of this organization.”

The Sox announced they signed Montgomery to a minor-league contract with a $3.027 million signing bonus. They selected the shortstop from Southridge High School in Indiana with the No. 22 pick during the July 11 MLB draft.

“It was very exciting, just a whirlwind of everything,” Montgomery said. “It’s a dream come true for any type of ballplayer, coming to the stadium and then sitting down in the rooms and signing that contract and putting on the White Sox jersey.”

Montgomery, 19, hit .333 with nine doubles, seven home runs, 23 RBIs and 42 runs as a senior, helping his team win the IHSAA Class 3A state championship.

He is a left-handed batter and throws right-handed, and he earned second-team All-America honors from Baseball America and MaxPreps.

“Baseball is my life right now and I’m very excited to get after it and put all the work in for it,” he said.

Montgomery, whom Sox scout Justin Wechsler recommended, was ranked No. 25 on MLB.com’s list of the top 250 draft prospects.

He described the last few days as “probably the most exciting week of my life.”

“Especially since after draft night and then going to the Home Run Derby and then the All-Star Game (in Denver),” Montgomery said. “A lot of kids would want to get the opportunity just to go to that. After getting drafted and knowing that you’re a professional baseball player and going to those things, it’s just pretty crazy.

“I’ve been told that after all this I’m going to go down to Alabama to go on a little minicamp and then after that go down to Arizona.”

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Montgomery is focused on “getting bigger, stronger, faster.”

“Wanting and knowing I can stay at shortstop, I’m going to have to put a lot of work in with my footwork,” he said. “Pretty much like everybody else, I just want to develop to be the best.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0