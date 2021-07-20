Chicago White Sox sign Colson Montgomery, their 1st-round pick in last week’s MLB draft

LaMond Pope
Chicago Tribune
Colson Montgomery stood on the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field and fired a pitch to the plate during pregame festivities Tuesday.
“I never thought I would be throwing out a first pitch at a White Sox game,” the first-round draft pick said during a conference call. “This is pretty crazy. I’m very blessed and honored to be a part of this organization.”
The Sox announced they signed Montgomery to a minor-league contract with a $3.027 million signing bonus. They selected the shortstop from Southridge High School in Indiana with the No. 22 pick during the July 11 MLB draft.
“It was very exciting, just a whirlwind of everything,” Montgomery said. “It’s a dream come true for any type of ballplayer, coming to the stadium and then sitting down in the rooms and signing that contract and putting on the White Sox jersey.”
Montgomery, 19, hit .333 with nine doubles, seven home runs, 23 RBIs and 42 runs as a senior, helping his team win the IHSAA Class 3A state championship.
He is a left-handed batter and throws right-handed, and he earned second-team All-America honors from Baseball America and MaxPreps.
“Baseball is my life right now and I’m very excited to get after it and put all the work in for it,” he said.
Montgomery, whom Sox scout Justin Wechsler recommended, was ranked No. 25 on
MLB.com’s list of the top 250 draft prospects.
He described the last few days as “probably the most exciting week of my life.”
“Especially since after draft night and then going to the Home Run Derby and then the All-Star Game (in Denver),” Montgomery said. “A lot of kids would want to get the opportunity just to go to that. After getting drafted and knowing that you’re a professional baseball player and going to those things, it’s just pretty crazy.
“I’ve been told that after all this I’m going to go down to Alabama to go on a little minicamp and then after that go down to Arizona.”
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Montgomery is focused on “getting bigger, stronger, faster.”
“Wanting and knowing I can stay at shortstop, I’m going to have to put a lot of work in with my footwork,” he said. “Pretty much like everybody else, I just want to develop to be the best.”
These are the top Chicago White Sox players of all time by Wins Above Replacement (WAR)
No. 12: Orestes "Minnie" Minoso
Minnie Minoso is best known for appearing in MLB in five different decades, with the White Sox giving him at-bats in the 1976 and 1980 seasons. In Minoso's prime, between 1951 and and 1961, he was a feared hitter and baserunner. He compiled 41.5 WAR in 12 seasons with the Sox.
Associated Press
No. 11: Nellie Fox
Fox was a solid offensive player in his 14 seasons with the White Sox from 1950 to 1963, but it was with his glove that Fox cemented his reputation. Fox had a total of 47.4 WAR with the White Sox, and his 20.4 defensive WAR is third in White Sox history.
Staff
No. 10: Mark Buehrle
The list of all-time great Chicago White Sox players is pitcher-heavy, beginning with one of the greats of modern times, Mark Buehrle. In 12 seasons with the White Sox, which included the 2005 World Series title, Buehrle had 48.9 WAR, and threw two no-hitters.
Charles Rex Arbogast
No. 9: Billy Pierce
Pierce (right, pictured with another all-time White Sox great Ed Walsh) was a White Sox fan favorite and longtime member of the pitching staff. In his 13 seasons with the White Sox between 1949 and 1961, Pierce had a 3.19 ERA and 49.4 WAR.
No. 8: Eddie Cicotte
Cicotte is best known as one of the key members from the infamous 1919 Black Sox scandal, but in his nine seasons with the White Sox between 1912 and 1920, he was among the game's best pitchers, with an ERA of 2.25 in an average of 250 innings pitched per season and 50.0 WAR.
Anonymous
No. 7: Wilbur Wood
One of the great knuckleball pitchers and the best left-handed knuckleball pitcher of all-time, Wood pitched 12 seasons for the White Sox, both as a reliever and starter, between 1967 and 1978. He had a 3.18 ERA with the White Sox and 51.7 WAR.
Ray Stubblebine, AP
No. 6: Ed Walsh
The first great White Sox player, Walsh emerged as a reliever on the 1904 team and ended up throwing nearly 3,000 innings in his 13 seasons in Chicago from 1904 to 1916. In that time, Walsh had a 1.82 ERA and 63.9 WAR.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
No. 5: Ted Lyons
A true workhorse, Lyons pitched for 21 seasons — all with the White Sox — with three years missing toward the end of Lyons' career because of World War II when he was still a viable starter. Lyons wasn't always an ace — he had seven seasons with an ERA over 4.00 — but he threw at least 180 innings 16 times and led the league in ERA in his final full season of 1942. His 66.8 WAR is the second-most for a pitcher in White Sox history.
Anonymous
No. 4: Eddie Collins
"Cocky" Collins was one of the game's all-time great contact hitters, Collins owns the 13th-most WAR all-time, with 67.4 of those WAR coming in his 12 seasons with the White Sox between 1915 and 1926. In that time, Collins had a .426 on-base percentage. His 512 career sacrifices (341 with the White Sox) is the most in MLB history.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
No. 3: Red Faber
Best known for his use of the spitball, Faber became the best pitcher in White Sox history by amassing 67.7 WAR in his 20-year career with the White Sox, during which he threw over 4,000 innings. Faber had a 3.15 ERA and 12 seasons with at least 180 innings. Faber, who played from 1914 to 1933, was the last American League player legally allowed to use the spit ball.
No. 2: Frank Thomas
"The Big Hurt" is the greatest slugger and best offensive player in White Sox history. Thomas — a two-time MVP — had a .995 OPS in his 16 seasons with the White Sox, putting up 73.8 WAR despite negative WAR defensively.
Associated Press
No. 1: Luke Appling
A great player both offensively and defensively, Appling, who played most of his 20 seasons with the White Sox between 1930 and 1950 at shortstop, had 77.6 WAR in his career with the White Sox — more than any other White Sox player. He's played in more games than any other White Sox player (2,422), and finished with a .399 on-base percentage.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Explanation of WAR (Wins Above Replacement)
According to
MLB.com, "WAR (Wins Above Replacement) measures a player's value in all facets of the game by deciphering how many more wins he's worth than a replacement-level player at his same position (e.g., a Minor League replacement or a readily available fill-in free agent)."
For position players, the formula is: Number of runs above average a player is worth in his batting, baserunning and fielding compared to the number of runs provided by a replacement-level player. It's adjusted for position (the more difficult the position is to play, the more WAR earned) and league.
For pitchers, RA9 (run average per 9 innings) is used and adjusted for league and ballpark. Then, using league averages, it is determined how many wins a pitcher was worth based on those numbers and innings pitched total.
There are multiple WAR calculations. In these rankings, bWAR was used (Baseball Reference's version), but there are also fWAR (Fangraphs) and WARP (Baseball Prospectus) that vary slightly.
Top Chicago White Sox players by WAR
WAR Position Players
1. Luke Appling 77.6
2. Frank Thomas 68.3
3. Eddie Collins 67.0
4. Nellie Fox 47.4
5. Minnie Minoso 41.5
6. Robin Ventura 39.4
7. Luis Aparicio 35.3
8. Ray Schalk 33.2
9. George Davis 33.1
10. Fielder Jones 32.0
11. Paul Konerko 29.3
12. Carlton Fisk 28.9
13. Shoeless Joe Jackson 27.8
14. Willie Kamm 27.1
15. Sherm Lollar 25.6
16. Magglio Ordonez 25.3
17. José Abreu 25.2
18. Chet Lemon 24.9
19. Harold Baines 24.7
20. Johnny Mostil 24.2
21. Alexei Ramírez 23.1
22. Ray Durham 21.4
23. Lance Johnson 21.3
24. Buck Weaver 21.2
25. Lee Tannehill 20.9
26. Earl Sheely 20.3
27. Pete Ward 20.0
28. Jim Landis 19.7
29. Ozzie Guillen 19.5
30. Happy Felsch 19.4
31. Chico Carrasquel 19.3
T32. Bibb Falk 18.8
T32. Bill Melton 18.8
34. Floyd Robinson 18.5
35. Ron Hansen 18.1
T36. Don Buford 16.9
T36. Jose Valentin 16.9
38. Tim Raines 16.6
39. Adam Eaton 15.9
40. Carlos Lee 15.8
T41. Zeke Bonura 15.7
T41.Frank Isbell 15.7
43. Dick Allen 15.4
44. Harry Hooper 14.8
T45. Shano Collins 14.6
T45. Ron Karkovice 14.6
47. Tim Anderson 13.7
48. Jiggs Donahue 13.2
T49. Danny Green 13.1
T49. Carl Reynolds 13.1
Offensive WAR
1. Frank Thomas 74.9
2. Luke Appling 73.8
3. Eddie Collins 67.4
4. Minnie Minoso 39.6
5. Nellie Fox 35.2
6. Paul Konerko 34.4
7. Carlton Fisk 29.2
8. Robin Ventura 28.8
9. Ray Durham 28.2
10. Shoeless Joe Jackson 26.7
11. José Abreu 26.2
12. Magglio Ordonez 26.1
13. Harold Baines 25.2
14. Luis Aparicio 24.7
15. Fielder Jones 24.0
16. Ray Schalk 23.9
T17. George Davis 23.4
T17. Willie Kamm 23.4
19. Sherm Lollar 22.5
20. Bill Melton 22.2
21. Chet Lemon 21.7
T22. Jorge Orta 21.1
T22. Buck Weaver 21.1
24. Alexei Ramírez 20.1
25. Johnny Mostil 20.0
26. Earl Sheely 19.0
27. Floyd Robinson 18.5
28. Bibb Falk 18.4
T29. Happy Felsch 17.2
T29. Pete Ward 17.2
31. Dick Allen 16.7
32. Carlos May 16.6
33. Tim Raines 16.2
34. Jim Landis 15.8
35. Lance Johnson 15.5
36. A.J. Pierzynski 15.2
37. Tim Anderson 14.8
38. Zeke Bonura 14.3
T39. Carlos Lee 14.1
T39. Jose Valentin 14.1
41. Jermaine Dye 14.0
42. Adam Eaton 13.5
43. Harry Hooper 13.4
44. Don Buford 13.2
45. Patsy Dougherty 13.0
46. Danny Green 12.6
47. Taffy Wright 12.5
T48. Cass Michaels 12.1
T48. Jim Thome 12.1
50. Harry Lord 11.8
Defensive WAR
1. Ozzie Guillen 21.3
2. Luis Aparicio 20.7
3. Nellie Fox 20.4
4. Luke Appling 19.1
5. Lee Tannehill 18.6
6. Ray Schalk 18.3
7. George Davis 15.2
8. Robin Ventura 12.9
9. Chico Carrasquel 12.8
10. Billy Sullivan 12.4
11. Ron Karkovice 11.6
12. Ron Hansen 11.3
13. Alexei Ramírez 10.2
14. Sherm Lollar 8.9
T15. Scott Fletcher 8.3
T15. Buck Weaver 8.3
17. Lance Johnson 7.9
18. Carlton Fisk 7.5
19. Willie Kamm 7.1
20. Joe Crede 6.9
21. Jose Valentin 6.1
T22. Don Buford 5.9
T22. Jackie Hayes 5.9
24. Julio Cruz 5.7
25. Craig Grebeck 5.5
26. A.J. Pierzynski 4.8
27. Freddy Parent 4.6
28. Chris Singleton 4.5
T29. Aaron Rowand 4.4
T29. Juan Uribe 4.4
31. Greg Pryor 4.2
32. Fielder Jones 4.1
T33. Tyler Flowers 3.9
T33. Yolmer Sanchez 3.9
T35. Tommie Agee 3.7
T35. Chet Lemon 3.7
T35. Mike Tresh 3.7
38. Mike Cameron 3.6
T39. Jim Landis 3.5
T39. Cass Michaels 3.5
T39. Al Weis 3.5
42. Floyd Baker 3.4
43. Ken Berry 3.3
T44. Eddie Collins 3.0
T44. Mike Kreevich 3.0
T44. Skeeter Webb 3.0
T47. Adam Eaton 2.9
T47. Bubba Phillips 2.9
T49. Ed Herrmann 2.8
T49. Tyler Saladino 2.8
T49. Pete Ward 2.8
WAR for Pitchers
1. Red Faber 67.7
2. Ted Lyons 66.8
3. Ed Walsh 63.9
4. Wilbur Wood 51.7
5. Eddie Cicotte 50.0
6. Billy Pierce 49.4
7. Mark Buehrle 48.9
8. Doc White 34.1
9. Thornton Lee 30.2
10. Chris Sale 30.1
11. Jim Scott 27.7
12. Joe Horlen 25.3
13. Tommy John 23.9
14. Reb Russell 22.5
15. Tommy Thomas 22.2
16. Jack McDowell 21.6
17. Gary Peters 21.3
18. Jose Quintana 21.2
19. Johnny Rigney 21.0
20. Frank Smith 20.7
21. John Danks 20.4
22. Alex Fernandez 20.3
23. Joe Benz 19.3
24. Jon Garland 18.4
25. Britt Burns 17.9
T26. Wilson Alvarez 17.4
T26. Richard Dotson 17.4
28. Gavin Floyd 16.5
29. Hoyt Wilhelm 16.3
30. Roy Patterson 15.7
31. Jim Kaat 15.3
32. Keith Foulke 14.4
33. Lefty Williams 13.8
34. Dick Donovan 13.5
35. Juan Pizarro 12.9
36. Eddie Smith 12.8
37. Freddy Garcia 12.5
38. Joe Haynes 12.4
39. Javier Vazquez 12.1
40. Terry Forster 12.0
41. Floyd Bannister 11.9
T42. Ted Blankenship 11.6
T42. Tom Bradley 11.6
T42. John Whitehead 11.6
45. LaMarr Hoyt 11.2
T46. Roberto Hernandez 10.8
T46. Matt Thornton 10.8
48. Eddie Lopat 10.6
49. Nick Altrock 10.3
T50. Gerry Staley 10.1
T50. Virgil Trucks 10.1
