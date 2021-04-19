Chris Sosa: New Comiskey Park opened 30 years ago this week. Thank goodness the Chicago White Sox keep hitting the refresh button on their ballpark.

Sure, sometimes designers go too far, such as when the Houston Astros put a hill in center field — with a flagpole in the middle of it, no less. But those missteps are the exception, and even that annoyance has been remedied.

Speaking of home runs, they were borderline anticlimactic when the new Comiskey debuted. Thanks to a gap between the fence and the stands, round-trippers that barely cleared the wall had a good chance of tumbling to a fan-less abyss.

Way to deny people those souvenirs, guys.

To be fair, at first blush even I might not have understood what Comiskey was missing; the retro craze that swept stadiums had not taken full effect. Nevertheless, it was clear that considering the ballpark a finished product would have been a mistake on the part of the franchise.

Thankfully, Guaranteed Rate Field has aged gracefully.

Let’s start with the aforementioned outfield. The fences were moved in, making the park a hitter’s haven (no offense, pitchers). More important, the change coincided with the Sox bullpen being relocated to just beyond the left-field wall, in full view of spectators — a nice touch, to be sure. Ditching the old batter’s eye for the multitiered, ivy-covered version was a step in the right direction too.