Column: Buy? Sell? Buy? Sell? As July approaches, the Chicago Cubs’ prudent path seems to change every day.

The Chicago Cubs’ “buy or sell” conundrum seems to have changed on a monthly basis during the first half of the 2021 season.

Sell was the conventional wisdom in April, and buy was all the rage during their red-hot May. But after a glaring lack of offense in June, the sell option is gaining steam again.

Now things may change on a daily basis, perhaps all the way up to the July 31 trade deadline.

That’s what happens with a team like the Cubs, who are as hard to read as a teenager’s texts. They went into Tuesday night’s game trailing the Milwaukee Brewers by four games in the National League Central, making decisions more difficult for the powers that be.

“First of all, I don’t buy or sell,” manager David Ross said before Tuesday’s game. “The key is for us to represent a winning product and someone that can win the division and go into the playoffs doing something special. That is what we try to produce on a daily basis here, and the front office is involved in all that.

“They’re also watching with an eye on, ‘Do you believe in this group and what they can do?’ ”

So do you believe in the Cubs?

We all know how Ross feels about this group, many of whom he played with when the Cubs actually did something special. He pointed to the strong bullpen, the 9-4 record against the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres and the overall talent level in the clubhouse.

But Ross admitted he doesn’t have much say in what President Jed Hoyer does, even though Ross was a special adviser to former President Theo Epstein before becoming manager.

“I wasn’t privy to conversations with Theo and Joe (Maddon),” he said. “I wasn’t sitting in for that.”

The Cubs aren’t the 2018 Red Sox that won 108 games and the World Series, but closer Craig Kimbrel, who pitched for that team, sees similarities.

“It takes a (strong) mental approach, and we have a lot of guys that have been there and been in situations where we’ve done it,” Kimbrel said. “And a lot of us are very eager to get back there.”

Of course, Kimbrel is probably the biggest chip Hoyer has and could bring back a top prospect, like the New York Yankees got in 2016 by acquiring shortstop Gleyber Torres from the Cubs in the deal for closer Aroldis Chapman. The Yankees were a good but not playoff-worthy team that retrenched that summer with multiple deals, and they have been back to the postseason every year since.

Adding to the degree of difficulty for Hoyer are a left calf strain that sent reliever Ryan Tepera to the injured list Tuesday and nagging injuries to Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant, two more potential trade chips. Rizzo was out of the lineup again Tuesday with his recurring back issues, while Bryant sat after experiencing what Ross vaguely described as “soreness” in his right side.

Bryant, who might be the National League’s starting third baseman in the All-Star Game, said earlier this month he was having fun again this season after an injury-marred 2020.

“Sometimes you’ve got to have the game taken away — hopefully not through a pandemic, which is obviously terrible,” he said. “But sometimes being hurt or being on the (IL) and having the game taken away from you, you find a way to enjoy it just a little bit more when you get back. I think that’s what a lot of people are feeling right now.”

Bryant is hitting .114 in June with a .445 OPS, so hopefully a little time off will make July more enjoyable.

Either way, the final two games of the series were of great significance to a Cubs team in danger of falling six games back with a Brewers sweep.

“Six games back, that’s a big number,” Ross said. “We are at the halfway point. But they all matter, especially when you’re playing in division … and when you’re chasing the first-place team, they definitely have importance.”

The pitching-rich Brewers, meanwhile, keep on trucking in spite of their pitiful offense. They weren’t discussed much in the preseason conversation, but here they are again as usual.

How do the Brewers keep sneaking up on people?

“I don’t know the answer to that,” manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday. “That’s probably something the national media should self-examine themselves for. Do you guys do any reflection, national media?”

“I’m reflecting as we speak,” I told Counsell, speaking on behalf of my brethren.

In truth, Counsell doesn’t worry about what’s being said — or in the case of the Brewers, what’s not being said. He knows playing in a small market often means being overlooked, and he lauded general manager David Stearns for doing what it takes to improve on last year’s 29-31 finish.

“I thought the way the offseason (talk) went for our whole division — that this division is not committing to get better — was kind of silly,” Counsell said. “Teams are always trying to getting better. You’ve got to do it in different ways sometimes. … It’s not always the ‘sign the most expensive free agent’ way.”

Finding the right way is something the Cubs haven’t been able to do since 2017.

They have one month to figure it out — or live with the consequences of their actions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0